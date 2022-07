Most of the shaking this week has centered around the city of Elgin, S.C. Image courtesy USGS

July 1 (UPI) -- Central South Carolina felt shaking for the third time this week with a series of minor earthquakes Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The strongest, a 2.1-magnitude earthquake, struck at 8:46 a.m. in Elgin. It was preceded by a 1.6-magnitude quake at 5:47 a.m. and followed up by a 1.3-magnitude quake at 1:46 p.m. Advertisement

No damage or injuries were reported.

The earthquakes came one day after a 3.5-magnitude quake in the same city and a 3.3-magnitude quake Sunday, also in Elgin.

The area has experienced an increase in seismic activity in recent months. Six small earthquakes were recorded near Elgin in the northern part of South Carolina in December.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the state experiences an average of 10 to 15 quakes each year. A few are strong enough to be felt by by residents.

"Remember, the state's geologists say we can expect low-magnitude earthquake activity to occur for the foreseeable future as part of this swarm that began back on December 27, 2021," the SCEMD said Friday.