July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo general anesthesia next week as part of a routine medical procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, the Justice Department said. The 69-year-old attorney general has been diagnosed with benign prostatic hyperplasia, a benign enlargement of the prostate, and is scheduled for surgery July 7, the department said Thursday in a statement. Advertisement

During the procedure, which typically lasts less than an hour and involves the removal of enlarged prostate tissue, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will assume Garland's duties, it said.

"As is customary following this type of surgery, Attorney General Garland will remain at the hospital for one to two days for observation and monitoring," the Justice Department said. "He expects to return to the office the week of July 11."

Though the causes of benign prostatic hyperplasia are not well understood it is the "most common prostate problem for men older than age 50" and affects about 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and some 90% of men older than 80, the National Institute of Health said.