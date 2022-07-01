U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, was arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service/ Twitter

June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said Thursday that a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting an elite mountain bike racer has been captured in Coast Rica, ending a 43-day manhunt for the U.S. fugitive. The U.S. Marshals Service announced that Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, was arrested at a Santa Teresa beach hotel after authorities had been searching for her since mid-May on suspicion of killing Anna Moriah Wilson, 25. Advertisement

Wilson, a Vermont elite bike racer, was in Austin for a competition on May 11 when police said that they discovered her "bleeding and unconscious" at an east Austin residence. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities said she suffered "multiple gunshot wounds."

An arrest affidavit filed in Travis County District Court identified Armstrong and Wilson as having both recently been involved with professional cyclist Colin Strickland.

UPDATE: Armstrong was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders. pic.twitter.com/y816hPt7im— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 25, 2022 Advertisement

The U.S. Marshals Service said Armstrong's arrest came after they recently learned that she had fled to San Jose, Costa Rica, May 18, aboard a United Airlines flight that left Newark International airport.

During the course of their investigation, officers learned that she used a fraudulent passport to board the plane as a search of outbound flights at the Newark airport failed to find a reservation under her name.

The investigators were pointed toward the airport as an interviewed source said Armstrong was provided a ride there on the day she left for Costa Rica.

Authorities said investigators believe that after Armstrong killed Wilson she left Austin by plane May 14 and landed in Houston where she boarded a connecting flight to New York's LaGuardia airport.

Armstrong will be deported to the United States, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

RELATED Justice Department opens investigation into NYPD sexual assault crimes unit