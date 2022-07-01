Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 1, 2022 / 3:48 AM

Justice Dept. releases $92M to FIFA, other soccer bodies over corruption scandal

By Darryl Coote
Justice Dept. releases $92M to FIFA, other soccer bodies over corruption scandal
The Justice Department on Thursday dispersed further funds to international soccer federations that incurred steep loses due to corruption in the sport. File Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced it has distributed an additional $92 million to FIFA and other soccer governing bodies for losses they sustained during a massive corruption scandal.

The money was distributed as part of the $201 million the Justice Department has recognized as losses incurred by FIFIA, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football, South America's soccer governing body CONMEBOL and various national soccer federations, the Justice Department said Thursday in a release.

Advertisement

The announcement follows a Justice Department investigation into corruption in international soccer that has resulted in charges against more than 50 people in 20 countries, with the first nine FIFA officials and five corporate executives indicted in May of 2015.

Most of the defendants were charged in connection to offering and accepting bribes and kickbacks paid by sports marketing companies to soccer officials in exchange for media and marketing rights as well as money laundering over decades.

RELATED FIFA reveals host cities for 2026 World Cup; 11 venues in U.S.

At least 27 defendants and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, two FIFA officials have been convicted and other companies, including banks, have acknowledged through deferred prosecutions or non-prosecution agreements to being involved in criminal conduct, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

As part of the legal proceedings, defendants were ordered to forfeit funds they acquired through criminal activity to the U.S. Eastern District of New York.

Last August, the Justice Department announced the first dispersal of $32 million to the wronged soccer bodies, which have committed to putting the funds into the World Football Remission Fund, a social development tool to aid women's and girls' soccer, education, community outreach and humanitarian needs.

RELATED Soccer: U.S. women, men to pool World Cup money, get equal pay

"There was an extraordinary amount of money flowing between corrupt officials and businesses in this massive scheme," said Assistant Director in Charge Michael Driscoll of the FBI's New York Field Office. "It is gratifying to know assets seized from the criminals involved will be distributed to groups in need of the money, one specifically focused on educating and safeguarding football for women and girls.

"The silver lining is that some good will come from the rampant greed uncovered in this investigation."

RELATED FIFA, EA Sports to end longtime video game partnership

Latest Headlines

Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo general anesthesia next week as part of a routine medical procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, the Justice Department said.
Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year
July 1 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park this week, making her the third person to be attacked by a bison in the national park this year and the second in days.
U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica
June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said Thursday that a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting an elite mountain bike racer has been captured in Coast Rica, ending a 43-day manhunt for the U.S. fugitive.
Report: Sexual assaults in Uber vehicles decreased amid pandemic; fatal crashes rose
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report: Sexual assaults in Uber vehicles decreased amid pandemic; fatal crashes rose
June 30 (UPI) -- Rideshare company Uber said in a safety report published Thursday that sexual assaults in its U.S. vehicles experienced a dramatic decrease while fatal car crashes experienced a slight uptick.
'Cloned' truck made it easy for smugglers to pass border, officials say
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'Cloned' truck made it easy for smugglers to pass border, officials say
June 30 (UPI) -- Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said that once a smuggler has assumed a legitimate truck's identity, it's easy for them to slip through border inspections.
FBI places 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatov on Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI places 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatov on Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
June 30 (UPI) -- The FBI placed Ruja Ignatova, known as the "Cryptoqueen" for allegedly defrauding $4 billion from investors in a fraudulent cryptocurrency called OneCoin, on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.
California Rep. Judy Chu among 181 arrested at D.C. abortion rights protest
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California Rep. Judy Chu among 181 arrested at D.C. abortion rights protest
June 30 (UPI) -- California Rep. Judy Chu was arrested Thursday along with 180 other people attending an abortion rights protest in Washington, D.C., according to police.
Illinois temporarily suspends grocery tax, pushes off gas tax increase
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Illinois temporarily suspends grocery tax, pushes off gas tax increase
June 30 (UPI) -- Illinois is suspending the state's 1% tax on groceries for one year, as well as implementing other relief measures, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday.
Supreme Court to hear case on 'independent legislature' elections theory
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case on 'independent legislature' elections theory
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case in which North Carolina Republicans have challenged the state Supreme Court's ability to overturn its legislative maps.
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has emergency surgery on broken hip
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has emergency surgery on broken hip
June 30 (UPI) -- Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy underwent surgery Thursday morning after breaking his hip in a fall, his office confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement