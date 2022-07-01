Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 1, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Iowa family sues amusement park in death of 11-year-old in 2021

By Clyde Hughes
Iowa family sues amusement park in death of 11-year-old in 2021
The family of an 11-year-old Iowa boy who died when an amusement park ride malfunctioned nearly a year ago filed a lawsuit against the park and its managers on Thursday. File Photo by sebra/Shutterstock

July 1 (UPI) -- The family of an 11-year-old Iowa boy who died when an amusement park ride malfunctioned nearly a year ago filed a lawsuit against the park and its managers on Thursday.

The Raging River ride at Adventure Land in Altoona, Iowa, overturned on July 3, 2021, taking the life of Michael Jaramillo, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who drowned, and severely injuring Michael's father and brother.

Advertisement

The lawsuit charged that poor maintenance, lack of staff training and the decision by management to keep the ride operating in face of "serious problems" led to the death and injuries.

The theme park has seen been sold, but the 55-page lawsuit seeks to hold the former owners responsible, including then-President and CEO Michael J. Krantz.

RELATED Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida amusement park ride exceeded weight limit

The lawsuit said, according to the Des Moines Register, that Krantz "was particularly responsible to make certain that Adventure Land's rides, such as the Raging River, were properly funded for maintenance and safety purposes. That proper maintenance and safety protocols were followed.

"That ride manufacturer's design, installation, operation and maintenance recommendations were observed. That ride maintenance and repairs were not hastily and cheaply conducted in a sub-standard manner not recommended by a manufacturer ... resulting in exposure to injury and damage by Adventure Land patrons."

Advertisement

The lawsuit said the state's Amusement Ride Safety Division found during an investigation that the ride posed "an imminent danger to public health, safety or welfare." The division eventually issued a safety order finding 17 violations by Adventure Land during its operation of the Raging River ride, according to The Gazette.

RELATED Pennsylvania theme park ride strands riders upside-down

Attorney Guy Cook, who is representing Adventure Land, told The Gazette the accident happened because of "extraordinarily unusual factors" and not negligence.

"For nearly 40 years each park ride, including the Raging River ride, have undergone annual safety inspections by state of Iowa inspectors and detailed daily inspections by park maintenance and ride operators," Cook said. "Sadly, the tragic accident of July 3, 2021, was the result of a number of extraordinarily unusual factors coming together."

RELATED New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding as nation tightens restrictions

Latest Headlines

N.Y. lawmakers open special session to pass gun safety laws after Supreme Court ruling
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.Y. lawmakers open special session to pass gun safety laws after Supreme Court ruling
July 1 (UPI) -- New York lawmakers opened a special legislative session to rewrite state gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down a statute that said owners have to show good reason for carrying a concealed firearm in public.
Tesla workers file new suit alleging racial discrimination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tesla workers file new suit alleging racial discrimination
July 1 (UPI) -- A group of current and former Black employees of Tesla sued the company this week, alleging racial discrimination at the company's Fremont, California factory.
Crews battle Northern California wildfire that has injured 13 firefighters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Crews battle Northern California wildfire that has injured 13 firefighters
July 1 (UPI) -- Crews are getting more control of a wildfire in Northern California that's blackened close to 1,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada mountains and injured more than a dozen firefighters.
Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
July 1 (UPI) -- A teenage girl has lost her leg, but is alive, after she was attacked by a shark along the coast in northwestern Florida on Thursday, authorities said.
At least 2 dead in Kentucky after several police officers shot while serving warrant
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At least 2 dead in Kentucky after several police officers shot while serving warrant
July 1 (UPI) -- Two authorities in Kentucky were killed and several police officers were wounded by gunfire late Thursday when they attempted to serve a warrant on a suspect in the eastern part of the state, officials said.
Even with high gas prices, record travelers taking July 4th road trips
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Even with high gas prices, record travelers taking July 4th road trips
July 1 (UPI) -- The number of people who travel far distances in the United States this year over the July 4th weekend is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels -- just as gas prices are starting to drop.
4 dead in Texas after police chase ends with crash near U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
4 dead in Texas after police chase ends with crash near U.S.-Mexico border
July 1 (UPI) -- A Jeep being chased by police on suspicion of human smuggling smashed into a tractor-trailer in Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing four people and critically injuring three others.
Justice Dept. releases $92M to FIFA, other soccer bodies over corruption scandal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Dept. releases $92M to FIFA, other soccer bodies over corruption scandal
July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced it has distributed an additional $92 million to FIFA and other soccer governing bodies for losses they sustained during a massive corruption scandal.
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo general anesthesia next week as part of a routine medical procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, the Justice Department said.
Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Yellowstone bison gores 71-year-old woman in 3rd attack this year
July 1 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park this week, making her the third person to be attacked by a bison in the national park this year and the second in days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
Teenage girl loses leg after shark attack in waters off Florida Panhandle
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo routine surgery next week
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement