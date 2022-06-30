Supreme Court says Biden can end controversial Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

June 30 (UPI) -- After more than a year of dueling decisions in lower federal courts, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that President Joe Biden has the power to end a controversial Trump-era immigration policy that barred some refugees from entering the United States to wait out their applications.
On his first day in office, Biden ordered the end to the Migrant Protection Protocols -- also known as the "Remain in Mexico" program. It required many asylum-seekers from Latin America to stay in Mexico or another country until their immigration applications are settled.