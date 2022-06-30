Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 30, 2022 / 9:49 AM

Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week

By Clyde Hughes
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
The relatively minor earthquake struck on Wednesday, near Elgin, S.C. The state usually experiences a handful of earthquakes each year that are strong enough to be felt at the surface. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

June 30 (UPI) -- A moderate earthquake was felt in central South Carolina on Wednesday, which was the second measurable seismic event in a week.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.5-magnitude quake struck in Elgin, S.C., at a depth of about a half-mile.

Advertisement

Elgin is located about 20 miles northeast of the capital Columbia.

Close to 5,000 people in the area felt the shaking, the USGS said. The agency noted that the quake could be felt over a wider area because it was rather shallow.

The quake is the second for the state in just a few days. Another earthquake, which measured a magnitude of 3.3, was registered just a few miles from Elgin on Sunday. It was felt as far away as Charlotte in North Carolina, about 70 miles to the north.

The area has experienced other seismic activity in recent months. Six small earthquakes were recorded near Elgin in the northern part of South Carolina in December.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the state experiences an average of 10 to 15 quakes each year. A few are strong enough to be felt by by residents.

Advertisement

The division says that 70% of South Carolina quakes are located in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic zone.

Read More

Moderate earthquake shakes area north of San Francisco, Sacramento Afghanistan earthquake: Crews search debris for survivors as much-needed aid arrives Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

Latest Headlines

N.Y. AG to Google: Stop directing people seeking abortions to anti-abortion centers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.Y. AG to Google: Stop directing people seeking abortions to anti-abortion centers
June 30 (UPI) -- The New York Attorney General Office is calling on Google to correct search results that direct people seeking abortions to anti-abortion centers in New York.
NYPD: Woman fatally shot in head while pushing baby in stroller
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYPD: Woman fatally shot in head while pushing baby in stroller
June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head at close range while pushing a baby stroller in Manhattan on Wednesday night.
Two men charged in deaths of 53 migrants found in tractor-trailer in Texas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two men charged in deaths of 53 migrants found in tractor-trailer in Texas
June 30 (UPI) -- Two more people have been charged in connection to the deaths of dozens of migrants who were left abandoned in the back of a tractor-trailer on the side of a San Antonio road earlier this week.
REPO task force freezes $30B of Russian oligarch assets
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
REPO task force freezes $30B of Russian oligarch assets
June 30 (UPI) -- A multinational task force launched following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to crack down on sanctioned Russian oligarchs said it has blocked or seized more than $30 billion in assets.
Authorities launch manhunt for suspect accused of shooting two Alabama deputies
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Authorities launch manhunt for suspect accused of shooting two Alabama deputies
June 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama have launched a manhunt for a 26-year-old suspect accused of shooting two deputies Wednesday afternoon.
N.Y. judge lifts contempt order against Trump in AG's fraud probe
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y. judge lifts contempt order against Trump in AG's fraud probe
June 29 (UPI) -- A New York judge lifted a contempt-of-court order against former President Donald Trump after ruling that recent submissions from his legal team were sufficiently compliant with a subpoena.
Trump attorney John Eastman drops Jan. 6 committee phone records challenge
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump attorney John Eastman drops Jan. 6 committee phone records challenge
June 29 (UPI) -- Former Trump lawyer John Eastman has dropped his lawsuit to keep the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill from accessing his Verizon call logs.
Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas former White House counsel
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas former White House counsel
June 29 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, the committee's chairman confirmed Wednesday.
Supreme Court rules veterans can file lawsuits against state agencies
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court rules veterans can file lawsuits against state agencies
June 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that state agencies can face private lawsuits under a federal law that protects employment rights of returning veterans.
Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams dies at 98
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams dies at 98
June 29 (UPI) -- Hershel Woodrow Williams died at the age of 98 Wednesday. He was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'
Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'
Russia says NATO expansion to include Finland, Sweden is 'destabilizing'
Russia says NATO expansion to include Finland, Sweden is 'destabilizing'
L.A. County returns $21 million beach property taken from Black family in 1929
L.A. County returns $21 million beach property taken from Black family in 1929
FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok
FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok
Bison gores visitor at Yellowstone National Park for the second time in a month
Bison gores visitor at Yellowstone National Park for the second time in a month
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement