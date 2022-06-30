Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week

The relatively minor earthquake struck on Wednesday, near Elgin, S.C. The state usually experiences a handful of earthquakes each year that are strong enough to be felt at the surface. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

June 30 (UPI) -- A moderate earthquake was felt in central South Carolina on Wednesday, which was the second measurable seismic event in a week. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.5-magnitude quake struck in Elgin, S.C., at a depth of about a half-mile.

Elgin is located about 20 miles northeast of the capital Columbia.

Close to 5,000 people in the area felt the shaking, the USGS said. The agency noted that the quake could be felt over a wider area because it was rather shallow.

The quake is the second for the state in just a few days. Another earthquake, which measured a magnitude of 3.3, was registered just a few miles from Elgin on Sunday. It was felt as far away as Charlotte in North Carolina, about 70 miles to the north.

The area has experienced other seismic activity in recent months. Six small earthquakes were recorded near Elgin in the northern part of South Carolina in December.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the state experiences an average of 10 to 15 quakes each year. A few are strong enough to be felt by by residents.

The division says that 70% of South Carolina quakes are located in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic zone.