Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 30, 2022 / 3:12 PM

Justice Department opens investigation into NYPD sexual assault crimes unit

By Doug Cunningham
Justice Department opens investigation into NYPD sexual assault crimes unit
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell in New York City , Jan. 6, 2022.The Justice Department said Thursday it is investigating the NYPD Special Victims Division to determine if it engages in a pattern of gender-biased policing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Thursday said that it has opened an investigation into whether the New York Police Department's Special Victims Division engages in "a pattern or practice of gender-biased policing."

"The investigation will include a comprehensive review of the policies, procedures and training for SVD investigations of sexual assault crimes, including how SVD interacts with survivors and witnesses, collects evidence and completes investigations; any steps NYPD has taken to address deficiencies in its handling of sexual assault crimes; how SVD allocates staffing and other resources; and the services and support offered to survivors of sexual assault," the Justice Department statement said.

Advertisement

Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in the Justice Department statement that, "Over the last several months, we have learned concerning information from a variety of sources of historical issues about the way the Special Victims Division has conducted its investigations for many years."

He said the investigation is intended to ensure that going forward, survivors of sexual assault in New York City receive fair and just treatment in the criminal justice system, and those who engage in sexual violence are held accountable.

Advertisement

"We appreciate that the NYPD has already taken steps to address these concerns," Peace said.

The Justice Department said it will reach out to community groups and members of the public to learn about their experiences with the NYPD's Special Victims Unit.

"Survivors of sexual assault should expect effective, trauma-informed and victim-centered investigations by police departments," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in the statement.

RELATED Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers

"Based on information provided to the Justice Department, we find significant justification to investigate whether the NYPD's Special Victims Division engages in a pattern or practice of gender-biased policing," Clarke said.

According to the Justice Department, New York Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and NYC Corporation Counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix have all pledged their cooperation with the federal investigation.

RELATED NYPD: Woman fatally shot in head while pushing baby in stroller

Read More

Federal Jury convicts former NYPD officer involved in Jan. 6 attack

Latest Headlines

Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
June 30 (UPI) -- An unserved arrest warrant has been found for the White woman whose accusations led to the brutal 1955 murder of Black 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi. Till's murder galvanized the civil rights movement.
Fauci says Paxlovid kept him out of hospital despite rebound in COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fauci says Paxlovid kept him out of hospital despite rebound in COVID-19 symptoms
After being infected with COVID-19 earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci experienced a rebound after taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid, but he maintained on Wednesday that the drug kept him out of the hospital.
U.S. inflation was up 6.3% in May, driven by a 35.8% jump in energy prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. inflation was up 6.3% in May, driven by a 35.8% jump in energy prices
June 30 (UPI) -- In May, U.S. inflation was up 6.3% with energy up 35.8% from one year ago, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Florida, Kentucky judges temporarily block abortion trigger laws
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida, Kentucky judges temporarily block abortion trigger laws
June 30 (UPI) -- Judges in Florida and Kentucky have temporarily blocked the states' so-called trigger laws restricting abortion rights one week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.
White House says big U.S. hospitals, health companies pledge to cut greenhouse gases
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House says big U.S. hospitals, health companies pledge to cut greenhouse gases
June 30 (UPI) -- Sixty-one of the largest U.S. hospital and health sector companies have committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030, the Biden administration said Thursday.
Ketanji Brown Jackson officially sworn in as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson officially sworn in as first Black woman on Supreme Court
June 30 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, a top federal appellate court judge and former public defender, was sworn in on the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday and became the first Black woman on the bench.
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
June 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Thursday that favors eliminating the filibuster in the U.S. Senate after the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade and removed national protections for legalized abortion.
Supreme Court says Biden can end controversial Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court says Biden can end controversial Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy
June 30 (UPI) -- After more than a year of dueling decisions in lower courts, the Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden has the power to end a controversial Trump-era immigration policy that kept some refugees outside the U.S.
Supreme Court limits EPA's power to limit carbon emissions at power plants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court limits EPA's power to limit carbon emissions at power plants
June 30 (UPI) -- In a ruling along ideological lines, the Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency has no authority in mandating carbon emissions from existing power plants.
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
June 30 (UPI) -- Hell's Angels founder and best-selling author Sonny Barger has died of cancer at age 83.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
L.A. County returns $21 million beach property taken from Black family in 1929
L.A. County returns $21 million beach property taken from Black family in 1929
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok
FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement