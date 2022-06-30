White House says big U.S. hospitals, health companies pledge to cut greenhouse gases

The White House Thursday announced 61 of the biggest U.S. hospitals and health sector companies have pledged to cut greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030. File photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Sixty-one of the largest U.S. hospital and health sector companies have committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030, the Biden administration said Thursday. The administration "is committed to using every available tool to protect public health, while moving full-speed ahead with our mission to tackle the climate crisis, to create jobs, grow the clean energy economy, and lower costs for families," the White House said in a statement. Advertisement

The new commitments cover more than 650 hospitals and thousands of other providers nationwide, according to the White House.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden hosted the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, where he pushed for a variety of actions to stem emissions and to reduce the global warming caused by greenhouse gases.

The new health sector greenhouse gas reduction commitments advance Biden's goal of 50-52% reductions in greenhouse emissions by 2030.

The Biden administration's target for 2050 is net-zero emissions.

The White House said "historic commitments" are being made across the U.S. healthcare industry on greenhouse gas emissions.

They include two of the five largest private U.S. hospital and health systems as well as the largest public health system pledging to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030.

In addition, according to the White House, health sector suppliers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca have pledged net-zero emissions ahead of the 2050 goal.

Increasingly dangerous consequences of climate change are impacting public health, in part through more frequent and intense severe weather, extreme heat and threats to food and water security.

Since the Biden-Harris administration launched the Health Sector Climate Pledge on Earth Day this year over 650 private and public hospitals have joined more than 200 federal hospitals and health facilities that have taken pledges of climate action.