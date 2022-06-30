Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 30, 2022 / 11:08 PM

Report: Sexual assaults in Uber vehicles decreased amid pandemic; fatal crashes rose

By Darryl Coote
Report: Sexual assaults in Uber vehicles decreased amid pandemic; fatal crashes rose
Uber released its safety report for the years 2019 and 2020 Thursday showing that sexual assaults dropped compared to its previous report covering 2017 and 2018. File Photo by Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler/Wikimedia Commons

June 30 (UPI) -- Rideshare company Uber said in a safety report published Thursday that sexual assaults in its U.S. vehicles experienced a dramatic decrease while fatal car crashes experienced a slight uptick amid the pandemic compared to its previous disclosure.

The report covers the years 2019 and 2020 and examines three categories of critical safety incidents: motor vehicle fatalities, physical assault fatalities and sexual assault, which is then broken down into a further five subcategories of non-consensual sexual activity.

Advertisement

According to the document, Uber received 3,824 reports of sexual assault during the two years of the pandemic, representing a 38% drop from the 5,981 instances reported in its first safety report covering the years 2017 and 2018.

The change in the rate of sexual assault reports could be due to several factors, Uber said, including the pandemic's effects on how people used its services as well as safety changes the ride-hailing company has implemented over the years.

RELATED Justice Department opens investigation into NYPD sexual assault crimes unit

"Each reported incident represents a harrowing lived experienced for the survivor," the report states. "Even one report is one report too many."

Drivers were accused of sexual assault 56% of the time while riders were accused in 43% of the reports, which Uber said is a similar rate to what was found in its previous report.

Advertisement

Riders were also found to be the victim in 61% of all reports with drivers being listed as a survivor of sexual assault 39% of the time. The document notes that the person who makes the report is not always the victim of sexual assault with drivers issuing the report on behalf of riders 5% of the time.

RELATED R. Kelly given 30-year sentence for racketeering, sex trafficking convictions

Concerning motor vehicle fatalities, there were 101 people killed in 91 Uber-related crashes during the pandemic, representing a 7% increase from its previous report, it said, adding that this is in line with the 6% increase the nation experienced during this time period.

Speeding was involved in 32% of the fatalities, alcohol impairment for 23%, driving the wrong way was involved in 15% of crashes and unbuckled occupant for 13%, it said.

At 42%, deaths categorized as "vulnerable road users," including pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists were the highest.

RELATED Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia

"Half of the fatalities connected to the Uber app in 2019-2020 involved at least one risky driving behavior ... 94% were the result of such behaviors by third-party drivers," the report said. "While there was a marked increase in risky driving by third parties, these trends were no evidence among drivers using the Uber app."

Advertisement

During the target years, there were also 20 reported fatalities in 19 physical assaults in Uber vehicles, representing an 18% increase from its previous report.

Uber in the document states that while 99.9% of its trips end without the issuing of a safety report it recognizes that each report issued "represents a devastating experience for the individuals, families and communities impacted."

Latest Headlines

U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
U.S. Marshals: Texas woman accused of killing elite bike race captured in Costa Rica
June 30 (UPI) -- Authorities said Thursday that a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting an elite mountain bike racer has been captured in Coast Rica, ending a 43-day manhunt for the U.S. fugitive.
'Cloned' truck made it easy for smugglers to pass border, officials say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Cloned' truck made it easy for smugglers to pass border, officials say
June 30 (UPI) -- Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said that once a smuggler has assumed a legitimate truck's identity, it's easy for them to slip through border inspections.
FBI places 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatov on Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FBI places 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatov on Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
June 30 (UPI) -- The FBI placed Ruja Ignatova, known as the "Cryptoqueen" for allegedly defrauding $4 billion from investors in a fraudulent cryptocurrency called OneCoin, on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.
California Rep. Judy Chu among 181 arrested at D.C. abortion rights protest
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California Rep. Judy Chu among 181 arrested at D.C. abortion rights protest
June 30 (UPI) -- California Rep. Judy Chu was arrested Thursday along with 180 other people attending an abortion rights protest in Washington, D.C., according to police.
Illinois temporarily suspends grocery tax, pushes off gas tax increase
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Illinois temporarily suspends grocery tax, pushes off gas tax increase
June 30 (UPI) -- Illinois is suspending the state's 1% tax on groceries for one year, as well as implementing other relief measures, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday.
Supreme Court to hear case on 'independent legislature' elections theory
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case on 'independent legislature' elections theory
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case in which North Carolina Republicans have challenged the state Supreme Court's ability to overturn its legislative maps.
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has emergency surgery on broken hip
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has emergency surgery on broken hip
June 30 (UPI) -- Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy underwent surgery Thursday morning after breaking his hip in a fall, his office confirmed.
Supreme Court refuses to hear Ohio prisoner's death penalty appeal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court refuses to hear Ohio prisoner's death penalty appeal
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear the case of an Ohio death row prisoner sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old boy in 1986.
Dow falls 253 points as markets close second quarter with losses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow falls 253 points as markets close second quarter with losses
June 30 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 253 points as markets ended the second quarter of the year with losses Thursday.
Off-duty Delta pilots picketing amid scheduling delays, stalled labor talks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Off-duty Delta pilots picketing amid scheduling delays, stalled labor talks
June 30 (UPI) -- Off-duty pilots for Delta Air Lines picketed outside multiple U.S. airports Thursday, ahead of the busy, long July 4 weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement