Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 30, 2022 / 5:57 PM

Dow falls 253 points as markets close second quarter with losses

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 253 points as markets close second quarter with losses
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 253 points as markets ended the second quarter of the year with losses Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed the end of the second quarter with losses on Thursday amid ongoing concerns over high inflation and a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 253.88 points, or 0.82%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.88% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.33%.

Advertisement

The S&P 500, which fell 7.6% in June, declined 19.9% in the first six months of the year for its worst first half since 1970 as all 11 sectors were on track for monthly losses, with energy, materials and financials as the worst performers.

As of the end of trading Thursday, the Dow had fallen 14.6% in the first half of the year, while the Nasdaq is down 29%.

RELATED White House says big U.S. hospitals, health companies pledge to cut greenhouse gases

The decline in stocks came as the Commerce Department on Thursday reported that inflation was up 6.3% in May compared with a year ago.

Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg, told CNBC that the rising inflation, brought on in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, has forced the Federal Reserve "to play catch up and slow growth" through steep interest rate increases.

"We had the unprecedented pandemic that shut the world down and the unprecedented response, both fiscal and monetary," Lang said. "It created the perfect storm with regard to surging demand and supply chain disruptions and now there's inflation that we haven't seen in decades and a Fed that was caught off guard."

Advertisement

Tech stocks have been some of the hardest hit as treasury yields surged earlier in the year with Netflix down 71% on the year, while Facebook parent, Meta, dropped 52%, Google parent, Alphabet, lost 24.8% and Apple declined 23%.

Shares of pharmaceutical chain Walgreens Boots Alliance dragged down the Dow Thursday, falling 7.27% after the company shared a full-year forecast of adjusted earnings-per-share growth in single digits.

Cruise stocks also fell for the second consecutive day with Norwegian Cruise Line losing 3.85%, Royal Caribbean falling 3.05% and Carnival sliding 2.48%.

RELATED FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok

Read More

REPO task force freezes $30B of Russian oligarch assets

Latest Headlines

Off-duty Delta pilots picketing amid scheduling delays, stalled labor talks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Off-duty Delta pilots picketing amid scheduling delays, stalled labor talks
June 30 (UPI) -- Off-duty pilots for Delta Air Lines picketed outside multiple U.S. airports Thursday, ahead of the busy, long July 4 weekend.
Supreme Court curbs EPA's power to limit carbon emissions at power plants
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court curbs EPA's power to limit carbon emissions at power plants
June 30 (UPI) -- In a decision along ideological lines, the Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency has no authority in mandating carbon emissions from existing power plants.
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
June 30 (UPI) -- An unserved arrest warrant has been found for the White woman whose accusations led to the brutal 1955 murder of Black 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi. Till's murder galvanized the civil rights movement.
Fauci says Paxlovid kept him out of hospital despite rebound in COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fauci says Paxlovid kept him out of hospital despite rebound in COVID-19 symptoms
After being infected with COVID-19 earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci experienced a rebound after taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid, but he maintained on Wednesday that the drug kept him out of the hospital.
U.S. inflation was up 6.3% in May, driven by a 35.8% jump in energy prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. inflation was up 6.3% in May, driven by a 35.8% jump in energy prices
June 30 (UPI) -- In May, U.S. inflation was up 6.3% with energy up 35.8% from one year ago, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Justice Department opens investigation into NYPD sexual assault crimes unit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department opens investigation into NYPD sexual assault crimes unit
June 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Thursday said that it has opened an investigation into whether the New York Police Department's Special Victims Division engages in "a pattern or practice of gender-biased policing."
Florida, Kentucky judges temporarily block abortion trigger laws
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida, Kentucky judges temporarily block abortion trigger laws
June 30 (UPI) -- Judges in Florida and Kentucky have temporarily blocked the states' so-called trigger laws restricting abortion rights one week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.
White House says big U.S. hospitals, health companies pledge to cut greenhouse gases
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House says big U.S. hospitals, health companies pledge to cut greenhouse gases
June 30 (UPI) -- Sixty-one of the largest U.S. hospital and health sector companies have committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030, the Biden administration said Thursday.
Ketanji Brown Jackson officially sworn in as first Black woman on Supreme Court
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson officially sworn in as first Black woman on Supreme Court
June 30 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, a top federal appellate court judge and former public defender, was sworn in on the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday and became the first Black woman on the bench.
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
June 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Thursday that favors eliminating the filibuster in the U.S. Senate after the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade and removed national protections for legalized abortion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok
FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok
California data breach exposes concealed carry permit holders' personal information
California data breach exposes concealed carry permit holders' personal information
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement