Singer R. Kelly performs during BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 2013. He will be sentenced on Wednesday on racketeering and other sex-related charges. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Entertainer R. Kelly faces sentencing Wednesday, and prosecutors are calling for the R&B star to spend at least 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of federal racketeering and other charges in connection with sex trafficking. A jury last year found the singer guilty of running a criminal enterprise with a host of managers and aides helping him meet underage girls, many of whom were exploited. Advertisement

Kelly's attorney said there is no reason for his sentence to extend beyond the maximum sentencing guidelines of 17 years.

Last September, a Brooklyn jury convicted the recording artist, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, on nine counts -- one count of racketeering, which included 12 underlying acts of sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking, and eight counts of violating the Mann Act sex trafficking law.

Prosecutors were able to argue successfully that Kelly "preyed upon children and young women for his own sexual gratification" for nearly three decades with the help of people under his control.

Kelly, who is being held at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, is expected to be moved to Chicago after the hearing, where he still faces another federal trial in August for child pornography and obstruction charges.

Advertisement

Since his conviction, Kelly replaced his legal team with Jennifer Bonjean and her firm, the attorney who helped comedian Bill Cosby get his criminal sexual assault conviction overturned in Pennsylvania.