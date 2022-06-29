Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 29, 2022 / 10:44 PM

N.Y. judge lifts contempt order against Trump in AG's fraud probe

By Daniel Uria
N.Y. judge lifts contempt order against Trump in AG's fraud probe
A New York judge lifted a contempt-of-court order against former President Donald Trump after ruling that recent submissions from his legal team were sufficiently compliant with a subpoena. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Wednesday lifted a contempt-of-court order against former President Donald Trump for failing to comply with a subpoena as part of a state investigation into his business.

New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said he lifted the contempt order after reviewing "recent additional submissions" from Trump's legal team.

Advertisement

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is conducting the civil probe into the Trump Organization, agreed that the documents were sufficient to lift the order.

"Although we are pleased that the court has lifted the contempt finding, we maintain that it was wholly unwarranted and improper in the first place," said Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump. "We will push ahead with our appeal to secure justice for our client."

RELATED Trump attorney John Eastman drops Jan. 6 committee phone records challenge

Engoron held Trump in contempt on April 25, after having previously shot down Trump's attempt to block the subpoena seeking his testimony and relevant documents related to the probe examining whether Trump's business inflated the value of its assets over the years for financial gain.

Trump was also fined $10,000 per day through May 6, when his attorneys filed explanations for their attempts to search for the subpoenaed documents.

Advertisement

Engoron ordered the $110,000 Trump paid as part of the contempt conditions to remain in the attorney general's escrow account pending the outcome of an appeal.

RELATED Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months

In the following weeks, Engoron and James demanded affidavits from two dozen Trump Organization employees and attorneys to learn how the company has apparently kept no records on Trump's finances for a decade.

Employees who responded said the company had few policies related to destroying and retaining documents related to Trump's personal finance, leaving decisions up to individuals or their department heads.

Habba noted that "a vast number" of documents showing Trump's handwritten notes had been turned over by the Trump Organization, including photos of golfer Gary Player, which Trump wrote "Great" on, as well as legal and design documents on which he wrote "OK" and a note from his daughter, Ivanka Trump, on a planning document about a Trump property in Doral, Fla.

RELATED Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'

An attorney for James' office said in a June 21 filing that it supported lifting the contempt filing because "it is not apparent what else, if anything, [Trump] and his counsel can be ordered to do."

Trump is scheduled to appear in a court-ordered sworn deposition in mid-July, while Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. lost appeals seeking to block their depositions.

Advertisement

"We have every expectation that [Trump] will be examined under oath next month and will advise the Court promptly if new information regarding Respondent's documents is gleaned from that testimony," Andrew Amer, an attorney for James' office, wrote.

Latest Headlines

Authorities launch manhunt for suspect accused of shooting two Alabama deputies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Authorities launch manhunt for suspect accused of shooting two Alabama deputies
June 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama have launched a manhunt for a 26-year-old suspect accused of shooting two deputies Wednesday afternoon.
Trump attorney John Eastman drops Jan. 6 committee phone records challenge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump attorney John Eastman drops Jan. 6 committee phone records challenge
June 29 (UPI) -- Former Trump lawyer John Eastman has dropped his lawsuit to keep the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill from accessing his Verizon call logs.
Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas former White House counsel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas former White House counsel
June 29 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, the committee's chairman confirmed Wednesday.
Supreme Court rules veterans can file lawsuits against state agencies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court rules veterans can file lawsuits against state agencies
June 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that state agencies can face private lawsuits under a federal law that protects employment rights of returning veterans.
Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams dies at 98
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams dies at 98
June 29 (UPI) -- Hershel Woodrow Williams died at the age of 98 Wednesday. He was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.
U.S. blacklists five Chinese companies over alleged Russian support
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. blacklists five Chinese companies over alleged Russian support
June 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Commerce Department has blacklisted five Chinese companies for allegedly supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. The companies were added to an "entity list" that will restrict their access to U.S. technology.
FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FCC commissioner again calls on Apple, Google to block TikTok
June 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commissioner on Wednesday once again asked the chief executives of Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores.
California data breach exposes concealed carry permit holders' personal information
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California data breach exposes concealed carry permit holders' personal information
June 29 (UPI) -- A data breach at California's Department of Justice exposed every concealed carry permit holder in the state, including names, addresses and license types.
U.S. markets close flat; S&P 500 on pace for worst first half of year since 1970
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. markets close flat; S&P 500 on pace for worst first half of year since 1970
June 29 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell flat Wednesday as the S&P 500 is on pace for its worst first half of the year since 1970.
Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in Thursday as Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retires
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in Thursday as Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retires
June 29 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Thursday as Justice Stephen Breyer announced in a letter to President Joe Biden that he will officially retire the same day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures
U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures
Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'
Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'
Russia says NATO expansion to include Finland, Sweden is 'destabilizing'
Russia says NATO expansion to include Finland, Sweden is 'destabilizing'
L.A. County returns $21 million beach property taken from Black family in 1929
L.A. County returns $21 million beach property taken from Black family in 1929
Bison gores visitor at Yellowstone National Park for the second time in a month
Bison gores visitor at Yellowstone National Park for the second time in a month
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement