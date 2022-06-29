Trending
June 29, 2022 / 8:57 PM

Trump attorney John Eastman drops Jan. 6 committee phone records challenge

By Sheri Walsh
John Eastman, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, says he is dropping his phone records lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA

June 29 (UPI) -- Former Trump lawyer John Eastman has dropped his lawsuit to keep the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack from accessing his Verizon call logs, according to a new federal court filing.

Eastman said Tuesday night he would voluntarily drop his phone records lawsuit against the committee because the House was only interested in his call logs and not actively seeking the content.

"Plaintiff brought this lawsuit primarily to protect the content of his communications, many of which are privileged. The Congressional Defendants represented in their motion to dismiss that they were not seeking the content of any of Plaintiff's communications via the subpoena they had issued to Defendant Verizon," his attorneys wrote.

Eastman is accused of helping craft former President Donald Trump's White House legal strategy to get then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 Electoral College voting on Jan. 6, 2021. Eastman and dozens of others with ties to Trump have gone to court to stop the calls from becoming part of the Jan. 6 investigation.

In a separate court filing Monday, Eastman said federal agents seized his cell phone last week. Eastman accused FBI agents of stopping him in New Mexico where he said they patted him down, took his phone and "forced" him to unlock it.

Eastman argued the search and seizure was improper and requested that a federal judge force the Justice Department to return his phone and destroy any records pulled from it.

Ex-White House aide testifies at sixth public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on June 28, 2022. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

