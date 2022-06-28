Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Human remains found in 2013 ID'd as Texas teen missing since 2000

By Simon Druker
Human remains found in 2013 ID'd as Texas teen missing since 2000
Human remains initially found in 2013 in Midland County, Texas, have now been positively identified as those of a teenager who went missing in 2000, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Photo by Texas Department of Public Safety

June 28 (UPI) -- Human remains initially found in 2013 in Midland County, Texas, have now been positively identified as those of a teenager who went missing in 2000, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Following an extensive investigation, the remains were identified as Sylvia Nicole Smith, the department said in a release issued Monday.

Advertisement

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Smith was 16 when she was last seen in February of 2000. At the time, her mother reported her as a runaway, filing the missing person's report four days after she last saw her daughter.

Survey workers discovered her remains in 2013 south of Midland, Texas, near an oilfield. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, where an anthropology report was completed, and DNA was extracted. But they were not positively identified until earlier this month.

An autopsy confirmed Smith's death was a homicide.

Several agencies, including the Texas Rangers and Midland County Sheriff's Office used forensic genealogy to make the identification.

"Rangers have interviewed numerous potential relatives to gather family information and in May 2022, information led to the victim's mother in the Midland area," the department said in a release.

Advertisement

Officers collected a DNA sample at that time, and scientists at the University of North Texas officially declared a match June 9.

The multi-agency homicide investigation is ongoing and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Texas Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information.

Read More

Credit Suisse found guilty, fined $2.1M in cocaine money laundering case Hate crime laws associated with drop in youth suicide attempts German court sentences 101-year-old ex-guard to prison for aiding murders at Nazi camp

Latest Headlines

Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
June 28 (UPI) -- Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, testified Tuesday that Trump demanded to go to the Capitol after his Jan. 6, 2021, speech at the Ellipse.
Moderate earthquake shakes area north of San Francisco, Sacramento
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Moderate earthquake shakes area north of San Francisco, Sacramento
June 28 (UPI) -- A moderate earthquake struck in Northern California on Tuesday, an area that's highly vulnerable to seismic activity.
Biden administration to increase access to medication abortion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration to increase access to medication abortion
June 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is working to provide greater access to abortion pills in the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade, and the Pentagon announced abortions on military facilities will continue.
Airbnb makes temporary party house ban permanent
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Airbnb makes temporary party house ban permanent
June 28 (UPI) -- Airbnb is making a temporary ban on all parties and events first enacted in 2020 permanent, the online lodging marketplace announced Tuesday.
White House announces $700 million in private investments for EV chargers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House announces $700 million in private investments for EV chargers
June 28 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Tuesday it has commitments from the private sector to build more than 250,000 new electric vehicle chargers per year totaling $700 million in investments and creating 2,000 jobs.
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
June 28 (UPI) -- A risky Democratic strategy where progressive backers have supported the most extreme Republican candidates in GOP primaries will be displayed in two states on Tuesday.
JetBlue increases offer to buy Spirit ahead of vote for merger with Frontier Airlines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
JetBlue increases offer to buy Spirit ahead of vote for merger with Frontier Airlines
June 28 (UPI) -- With Spirit shareholders set to vote on a merger with Frontier Airlines this week, JetBlue Airways is making a last-ditch effort to acquire the Florida-based budget carrier.
Dozens of migrants found dead inside tractor-trailer in San Antonio
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Dozens of migrants found dead inside tractor-trailer in San Antonio
June 27 (UPI) -- The bodies of dozens of people were found late on Monday inside and around a tractor-trailer abandoned on the side of a road just outside of San Antonio, authorities and officials said.
West Texas farmers, ranchers fear worst as drought, heat near 2011 records
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
West Texas farmers, ranchers fear worst as drought, heat near 2011 records
RALLS, Texas, June 28 (UPI) -- According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 80% of Texas has been facing drought conditions most of the year, and some areas for much longer.
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
June 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina law to restrict most abortions has gone into effect after a federal judge lifted a block put against it,
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
Taiwan-based GlobalWafers to build $5 billion plant in Texas
Taiwan-based GlobalWafers to build $5 billion plant in Texas
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
Quote from Beijing official on '5 years' of COVID-19 restrictions causes stir
Quote from Beijing official on '5 years' of COVID-19 restrictions causes stir
Trump merger in question as federal grand jury subpoenas 'SPAC'
Trump merger in question as federal grand jury subpoenas 'SPAC'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement