Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2022 / 6:20 PM

Retailers limit purchases of emergency contraception after Roe vs. Wade ruling

By Daniel Uria
Retailers limit purchases of emergency contraception after Roe vs. Wade ruling
CVS, Rite Aid, Amazon and other retailers have placed limits on the purchases of emergency contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. File Photo by UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Some major pharmacy chains and other retailers have placed limits on purchases of emergency contraception due to increased demand in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Matt Blanchette, senior manager of retail communications at CVS Pharmacy, told CNN that although the pharmacy chain has "ample supply" of contraceptive pill brands Plan B and Aftera, it is limiting purchases to three per customer "to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves."

Advertisement

Rite Aid also implemented a similar limit on purchases of contraceptive pills.

"Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," Alicja Wojczyk, senior manager of external communications for Rite Aid told CNN.

RELATED South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect

Amazon also confirmed to CNBC that it had placed a limit of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills.

A review of pills on Amazon showed that Plan B is limited to three units per customer while a listing for a generic version of the drug, called My Choice, allowed 30 units per customer.

Walmart has said that many of its products purchased online have limits that can change "during times of fluctuating demand" but purchases of emergency contraceptive pills were not currently being limited.

Advertisement

Emergency contraceptive pills, which are also referred to as "morning after pills," can be purchased over-the-counter without an ID or prescription.

They typically prevent pregnancy by stopping the release of an egg from the ovaries, preventing a sperm from fertilizing an egg or stopping a fertilized egg from attaching to the womb and are meant to be taken up to three days after unprotected sex.

They differ from abortion pills, which require a prescription and can be used effectively within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

RELATED Calif. lawmakers put constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot

"Using (emergency contraception) does not cause an abortion. An abortion ends an existing pregnancy. EC prevents pregnancy from occurring. EC must be used soon after unprotected sexual intercourse to be effective. It does not work if pregnancy has already occurred," the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said the Department of Health and Human Services is working to make sure states cannot ban medication abortion, which is protected under federal law for cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is at risk.

The Supreme Court on Friday voted 6-3 to overturn its 1973 opinion in Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, eliminating the federally protected right to abortion procedures and states looking to restrict access to the medical procedure are expected to move quickly to criminalize it.

Advertisement

The decision triggered laws in more than a dozen states to partially or fully ban abortion, while other states such as California have taken steps to bolster protections of reproductive rights.

Read More

Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states

Latest Headlines

N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
June 28 (UPI) -- A risky Democratic strategy where progressive backers have supported the most extreme Republican candidates in the GOP primaries will be displayed in two states on Tuesday.
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
June 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina will hold primaries Tuesday night while Nebraska will hold a special election.
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
June 28 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel voted 19-2 to reformulate COVID-19 booster vaccines this fall to target Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which account for half of all COVID cases in the United States, according to the CDC.
Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map
June 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has issued an order to reinstate Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, freezing a lower court's ruling that the map violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black votes.
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
June 28 (UPI) -- Problems with new vehicles across the automotive industry hit a 36-year high, according to J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, published Tuesday.
Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments
June 28 (UPI) -- Michigan's Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Tuesday against three former state officials over their involvement in the Flint drinking water crisis, court filings show.
Dow falls 491 points as markets give back gains after poor consumer data
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow falls 491 points as markets give back gains after poor consumer data
June 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 491 points Tuesday as markets gave up earlier gains after the release of poor consumer data.
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in sex trafficking crimes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in sex trafficking crimes
June 28 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
Alaska, traditionally one of the coldest states in the country, is set to see an unusually warm start to July thanks to a heat dome parking itself over the region.
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
June 28 (UPI) -- Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, testified Tuesday that Trump demanded to go to the Capitol after his Jan. 6, 2021, speech at the Ellipse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement