U.S. News
June 28, 2022 / 12:03 PM

N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November

By Clyde Hughes
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
Several states will hold primary elections on Tuesday, including Illinois and New York. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- A risky Democratic strategy where progressive backers have supported the most extreme Republican candidates in GOP primaries will be displayed in two states on Tuesday.

Primaries are being held in Illinois, New York, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Democrats and supporters, believing that far-right candidates would be easier to beat in a difficult midterm year, have spent millions in the Illinois governor's primary backing Donald Trump-supported candidate Darren Bailey over moderate Richard Irvin, mayor of the Chicago suburb of Aurora.

Irvin, though, has the backing of wealthy conservative Ken Griffin, who has tried to combat Democrats' efforts by spending $50 million of his own money in Irvin's behalf.

RELATED Liz Cheney sending instructions for Democrats to vote for her in Wyoming primary

The winner of the GOP primary on Tuesday will take on incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has publicly feuded with Griffin in the past. Pritzker has been on the attack against Irvin in a way that would discourage GOP voters, saying that he is soft on crime and not conservative enough.

In Colorado, Democrats have spent nearly $2 million on Republican Greg Lopez in hopes he'll beat Heidi Ganahl, who's a University of Colorado Board of Regents member who could threaten incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in November.

Democratic groups have also been active in three Colorado primaries trying to bolster the re-election prospects of Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet and the party's chances of winning a newly drawn House seat.

RELATED Supreme Court sides with Georgia prisoner seeking execution by firing squad

Democrats have poured money into supporting Republican Ron Hanks in the Senate race. Hanks attended Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington, D.C., and has said that he believes Trump lost in 2020 due to voter fraud.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was elevated to the post last August when Andrew Cuomo resigned, is vying for the Democratic nomination against two Democratic opponents -- Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor and Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani, is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination against three candidates -- Lee Zeldin, Rob Astorino and Harry Wilson.

RELATED Representation of women in clinical trials falls short

Five other GOP primary races to watch include Republicans who supported the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission last year -- Rodney Davis in Illinois, John Curtis and Blake Moore in Utah, Stephanie Bice in Oklahoma and Michael Guest in Mississippi.

