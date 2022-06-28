Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2022 / 6:07 PM

Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments

By Simon Druker
Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments
Michigan’s Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Tuesday against three former state officials over their involvement in the Flint drinking water crisis, which lawyers for former Gov. Rick Snyder, pictured, say they will use get related charges against him dismissed. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Michigan's Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Tuesday against three former state officials over their involvement in the Flint drinking water crisis, court filings show.

The Michigan Supreme Court voted unanimously with one abstention to return the cases against former state officials Nick Lyon, Nancy Peeler and Richard Baird to return to the Genesee Circuit Court, citing improper use of a one-person grand jury.

Advertisement

The trio is part of a larger group of six people charged in 2021 in relation to the city's drinking water crisis. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was among the six and pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty.

"Judge David Newblatt served as the one-man grand jury, considered the evidence behind closed doors, and then issued indictments against defendants," reads Tuesday's ruling.

RELATED Michigan man's 'bad day' leads to $1 million lottery jackpot

The three appealed the decision, appeals that were rejected until they reached the state's Supreme Court.

Michigan law authorizes "a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants. But they do not authorize the judge to issue indictments. And if a criminal process begins with a one-man grand jury, the accused is entitled to a preliminary examination before being brought to trial," reads the court's decision, authored by Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.

Advertisement

Snyder's lawyers said Tuesday, they would use the ruling to get the two misdemeanor charges against the two-term Republican governor thrown out.

RELATED Many men think they're healthier than they are, skip annual checkups

The charges against Snyder could each result in a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud responded Tuesday, saying the cases against the former government officials are not dead.

"The Citizens of Flint should know that these cases are not over," Hammoud said in a statement.

"Public commentary to the contrary is presumptive and rash. Our reading is that the Court's opinion interprets the one-man grand jury process to require charges to be filed at the district court and include a preliminary examination. Our team is prepared to move forward through that process."

"We relied upon settled law and the well-established prosecutorial tool of the one-man grand jury, used for decades, to bring forward charges against the nine defendants in the Flint water crisis. We still believe these charges can and will be proven in court," Hammoud said.

Advertisement

Snyder, 62, was governor of Michigan in 2014 when the city of Flint switched sources from Detroit's supply of treated Lake Huron water to water from the Flint River treated at the Flint Water Treatment Plant.

Officials failed to apply corrosion inhibitors in the process leading to aging pipes leaching lead into the water supply, exposing residents to toxic contamination, scientific studies showed.

Read More

West Texas farmers, ranchers fear worst as drought, heat near 2011 records

Latest Headlines

N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
June 28 (UPI) -- A risky Democratic strategy where progressive backers have supported the most extreme Republican candidates in the GOP primaries will be displayed in two states on Tuesday.
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
June 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina will hold primaries Tuesday night while Nebraska will hold a special election.
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
June 28 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel voted 19-2 to reformulate COVID-19 booster vaccines this fall to target Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which account for half of all COVID cases in the United States, according to the CDC.
Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map
June 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has issued an order to reinstate Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, freezing a lower court's ruling that the map violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black votes.
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
June 28 (UPI) -- Problems with new vehicles across the automotive industry hit a 36-year high, according to J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, published Tuesday.
Retailers limit purchases of emergency contraception after Roe vs. Wade ruling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retailers limit purchases of emergency contraception after Roe vs. Wade ruling
June 28 (UPI) -- CVS, Rite Aid, Amazon and other retailers are limiting purchases of emergency contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in an effort to ensure consistent availability, they say.
Dow falls 491 points as markets give back gains after poor consumer data
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow falls 491 points as markets give back gains after poor consumer data
June 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 491 points Tuesday as markets gave up earlier gains after the release of poor consumer data.
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in sex trafficking crimes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in sex trafficking crimes
June 28 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
Alaska, traditionally one of the coldest states in the country, is set to see an unusually warm start to July thanks to a heat dome parking itself over the region.
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
June 28 (UPI) -- Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, testified Tuesday that Trump demanded to go to the Capitol after his Jan. 6, 2021, speech at the Ellipse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement