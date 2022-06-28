Trending
June 28, 2022 / 6:51 PM

Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings

By Simon Druker
Automaker Buick ranked first in overall quality in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study published Tuesday, which found problems with new vehicles across the automotive industry hit a 36-year high. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Problems with new vehicles across the automotive industry hit a 36-year high, according to J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, published Tuesday.

"Initial vehicle quality notably declined," according to the 36th edition of the annual survey that is highly-respected in the industry.

Results typically improve year over year but 2022 proved to be an exception -- just nine of 33 ranked brands improved in vehicle quality year over year, according to the survey.

The report found an 11% increase over the previous year in the number of problems per 100 new vehicles, up to an average of 180.

That figure is based on problems experienced in the first 90 days of a vehicle's ownership.

The consumer insights group blamed the drop in quality on supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and record-high prices among other factors.

"Given the many challenges automakers and their dealers had to face in the past year, it's somewhat surprising that initial quality didn't fall even more dramatically," J.D. Power director of global automotive David Amodeo said in a statement.

"In general, initial quality has shown steady improvement throughout the history of this study, so the decline this year is disappointing -- yet understandable. Automakers continue to launch vehicles that are more and more technologically complex in an era in which there have been many shortages of critical components to support them."

Buick was the report's highest-ranking brand in overall initial quality, an improvement on its 12th place ranking in 2021.

Dodge placed second and Chevrolet third, with Chevrolet's Corvette the highest-ranking model overall.

Genesis, the top-ranked premium brand, finished in 4th place overall.

With a rating of 265 problems per 100 new vehicles, Chrysler finished last overall in initial quality.

Tesla was officially added to the report this year, but the company does not allow access to owner information making its electric vehicles ineligible for a J.D. Power ranking.

