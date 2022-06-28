Trending
U.S. News
June 28, 2022 / 1:20 PM

Airbnb makes temporary party house ban permanent

By Simon Druker
Airbnb makes temporary party house ban permanent
Airbnb is making a temporary ban on all parties and events first enacted in 2020, permanent, the online lodging marketplace announced Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Airbnb is making a temporary ban on all parties and events first enacted in 2020, permanent, the online lodging marketplace announced Tuesday.

"In August 2020 we announced a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally. The temporary ban has proved effective, and today we are officially codifying the ban as our policy," the San Francisco-based company said in a statement.

The ban prohibits "all disruptive parties and events," particularly those advertised on social media.

"In late 2019, we tightened our measures to prohibit both 'open-invite' parties (i.e., those advertised on social media) as well as 'chronic party houses' that had developed into neighborhood nuisances," the company said in its statement.

RELATED Bear breaks into Wisconsin vacation home while family sleeps

The company is lifting a 16-person occupancy limit for the short-term rentals on its site originally enacted over COVID-19 concerns. The company will remove the cap as long as the listing can "comfortably host" the required number of people.

Airbnb says the temporary policy has worked so well since it was enacted, it made sense to make the switch permanent as it continues to combat disruptive parties.

"We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year drop in the rate of party reports," the company said in a statement.

"The ban has been well received by our host community and we've received positive feedback from community leaders and elected officials. As we build on this momentum, we believe the time is right to codify this policy."

The policy will continue to include consequences for guests who violate rules, from account suspension to full removal from the platform.

The company said over 6,600 of its guests were suspended from the platform in 2021 for attempting to violate Airbnb's party ban.

RELATED South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect

Airbnb had already been scaling back on the so-called party houses before the COVID-19 pandemic after five people died in a shooting on Halloween in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2019.

