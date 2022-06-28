Trending
U.S. News
June 28, 2022 / 12:45 PM

White House announces $700 million in private investments for EV chargers

By Clyde Hughes
Electric and plug-in hybrids cars are on display at the 2022 New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on April 14. The White House announced some $700 million in private investments into EV chargers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Tuesday it has commitments from the private sector to build more than 250,000 new electric vehicle chargers per year totaling $700 million in investments and creating 2,000 jobs.

The administration said the effort will support the $7.5 billion approved in the infrastructure law to build out the country's network of EV chargers around the country.

As of 2021, fewer than 10% of U.S. residents have easy access to an electric vehicle charging station and those who do tend to be in wealthier areas. While most early EV purchasers have chargers at home, outlets are desperately needed for renters and those living in multi-unit dwellings.

"President Biden's vision, leadership and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have positioned the United States to lead the electric future and make it in America," the White House said.

"The president united automakers and autoworkers around an ambitious target for 50% of new vehicles sold in 2030 to be electric, passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build a national network of chargers for a seamless charging experience."

The White House said the effort would "activate" the federal government's purchasing power to purchase more zero-emission vehicles by 2027 and 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

"The president's actions will make EV charging convenient, reliable and affordable for all Americans, including when driving long distances," the White House said. "Today, the auto industry renaissance continues as the private sector steps up to invest in American-made charging across the country."

The White House said some of the key investments from fast charger network Electrify America, tech company Siemens, and electricians labor union IBEW.

