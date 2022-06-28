Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2022 / 9:03 PM

Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday

By Daniel Uria
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina will hold primaries Tuesday night while Nebraska will hold a special election. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Voters in Nebraska and Oklahoma will look to fill empty seats while Utah and South Carolina hold primary elections Tuesday night.

A special election in Nebraska will seek to fill the seat left open by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Oklahoma will decide who will replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe, while incumbent Sen. Mike Lee looks to ward off challengers in Utah and a pair of Democrats battle in a runoff to face Republican Sen. Tim Scott in November

Advertisement

Nebraska

On Tuesday, Nebraska voters will head to the polls in a special election to fill the seat left empty by Fortenberry who resigned in March.

RELATED Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map

Republican state Sen. Mike Flood is expected to take the victory against Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the race that is conducted in the post-redistricting 1st District despite the fact the winner will finish the term that Fortenberry was elected to represent under the old district lines.

Oklahoma

A total of 13 Republicans are on the ballot for a special primary election to replace Inhofe, who is set to resign at the end of the year with Rep. Markwayne Mullin emerging as the favorite.

Advertisement

Scott Pruitt, the former state attorney general and Trump-era EPA administrator, and former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon are also among the most notable candidates.

There are also 14 Republicans vying for Mullin's seat representing the 2nd District with energy businessman Guy Baker, the secretary-treasurer of the Quapaw Nation, leading fundraising.

Utah

Lee is expected to secure a bid to face off against independent Evan McMullin in the general election but his performance on Tuesday may provide insight into his chances in November's race.

He faces challenges from state Rep. Becky Edwards and businesswoman Ally Isom who have criticized him for his partisan politics and his strategizing with the Trump White House to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

In the state's 1st District, incumbent Rep. Blake Moore faces challenges from retired intelligence officer Andrew Badger and former Morgan County Councilmember Tina Cannon.

South Carolina

Voters in South Carolina will cast ballots in a runoff contest between Cathrine Fleming Bruce and Krystle Matthews to determine who will challenge Scott in November.

Matthews serves in the state House of Representatives, wrangling the seat away from incumbent Republican Bill Crosby in 2018 before warding off a challenge from Republican challenger Jordan Pace in 2020.

Advertisement

Fleming Bruce is an author and entrepreneur who says she brings a new perspective to the race, citing her participation in the United Nations Summit.

Read More

Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol Texas' abortion-rights movement sets its sights on the long run

Latest Headlines

N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
June 28 (UPI) -- A risky Democratic strategy where progressive backers have supported the most extreme Republican candidates in the GOP primaries will be displayed in two states on Tuesday.
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
June 28 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel voted 19-2 to reformulate COVID-19 booster vaccines this fall to target Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which account for half of all COVID cases in the United States, according to the CDC.
Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map
June 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has issued an order to reinstate Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, freezing a lower court's ruling that the map violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black votes.
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
June 28 (UPI) -- Problems with new vehicles across the automotive industry hit a 36-year high, according to J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, published Tuesday.
Retailers limit purchases of emergency contraception after Roe vs. Wade ruling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retailers limit purchases of emergency contraception after Roe vs. Wade ruling
June 28 (UPI) -- CVS, Rite Aid, Amazon and other retailers are limiting purchases of emergency contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in an effort to ensure consistent availability, they say.
Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments
June 28 (UPI) -- Michigan's Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Tuesday against three former state officials over their involvement in the Flint drinking water crisis, court filings show.
Dow falls 491 points as markets give back gains after poor consumer data
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow falls 491 points as markets give back gains after poor consumer data
June 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 491 points Tuesday as markets gave up earlier gains after the release of poor consumer data.
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in sex trafficking crimes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in sex trafficking crimes
June 28 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
Alaska, traditionally one of the coldest states in the country, is set to see an unusually warm start to July thanks to a heat dome parking itself over the region.
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
June 28 (UPI) -- Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, testified Tuesday that Trump demanded to go to the Capitol after his Jan. 6, 2021, speech at the Ellipse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement