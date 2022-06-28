Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday

Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina will hold primaries Tuesday night while Nebraska will hold a special election. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Voters in Nebraska and Oklahoma will look to fill empty seats while Utah and South Carolina hold primary elections Tuesday night. A special election in Nebraska will seek to fill the seat left open by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Oklahoma will decide who will replace retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe, while incumbent Sen. Mike Lee looks to ward off challengers in Utah and a pair of Democrats battle in a runoff to face Republican Sen. Tim Scott in November Advertisement

Nebraska

On Tuesday, Nebraska voters will head to the polls in a special election to fill the seat left empty by Fortenberry who resigned in March.

Republican state Sen. Mike Flood is expected to take the victory against Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the race that is conducted in the post-redistricting 1st District despite the fact the winner will finish the term that Fortenberry was elected to represent under the old district lines.

Oklahoma

A total of 13 Republicans are on the ballot for a special primary election to replace Inhofe, who is set to resign at the end of the year with Rep. Markwayne Mullin emerging as the favorite.

Scott Pruitt, the former state attorney general and Trump-era EPA administrator, and former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon are also among the most notable candidates.

There are also 14 Republicans vying for Mullin's seat representing the 2nd District with energy businessman Guy Baker, the secretary-treasurer of the Quapaw Nation, leading fundraising.

Utah

Lee is expected to secure a bid to face off against independent Evan McMullin in the general election but his performance on Tuesday may provide insight into his chances in November's race.

He faces challenges from state Rep. Becky Edwards and businesswoman Ally Isom who have criticized him for his partisan politics and his strategizing with the Trump White House to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

In the state's 1st District, incumbent Rep. Blake Moore faces challenges from retired intelligence officer Andrew Badger and former Morgan County Councilmember Tina Cannon.

South Carolina

Voters in South Carolina will cast ballots in a runoff contest between Cathrine Fleming Bruce and Krystle Matthews to determine who will challenge Scott in November.

Matthews serves in the state House of Representatives, wrangling the seat away from incumbent Republican Bill Crosby in 2018 before warding off a challenge from Republican challenger Jordan Pace in 2020.

Fleming Bruce is an author and entrepreneur who says she brings a new perspective to the race, citing her participation in the United Nations Summit.