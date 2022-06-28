Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2022 / 4:50 PM

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in sex trafficking crimes

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in sex trafficking crimes
Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

June 28 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.

Maxwell, who has maintained her innocence, addressed the New York court before her sentence was announced and apologized to the victims "for the pain you have experienced" saying she hopes her "conviction and harsh incarceration brings you peace and finality. My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him."

Advertisement

Judge Alison Nathan explained her sentencing decision and why it was far shorter than the government's recommended 30 years. Nathan said Maxwell's crimes were "heinous and predatory" but that she should not be "punished in place of Epstein or as a proxy for Epstein" who died by suicide while awaiting trial.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted by a jury in December on five of six counts relating to the sex trafficking scheme in which she was accused of procuring young girls to be sexually abused by her boyfriend, Epstein. The former British socialite was found guilty of sex trafficking minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related conspiracy counts.

Advertisement

During the trial, four women testified Maxwell groomed them and sometimes took part as Epstein sexually abused them while they were between the ages of 14 and 17. Prosecutors said Maxwell was motivated by money and showed bank records indicating Epstein paid Maxwell about $30.7 million between 1999 and 2007, while Maxwell's attorneys argued the case was an attempt to pin Epstein's crimes on their client after Epstein's death.

Before Tuesday's sentencing, several impact statements were read in court with many of the women describing thoughts of suicide and substance abuse issues since meeting Maxwell.

"Maxwell is today the same woman I met almost 20 years ago -- incapable of compassion or common human decency," one of the women Sarah Ransome said. "Because of her wealth, social status and connections, she believes herself beyond reproach and above the law. Sentencing her to the rest of her life in prison will not change her, but it will give survivors a slight sense of justice and help us as we continue to work to recover from the sex-trafficking hell she perpetuated."

RELATED Federal judge declines to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell conviction

Another victim Annie Farmer blasted Maxwell's apology saying "Her statement felt like a very hollow apology to me," she said. "She did not take responsibility for the crimes that she committed and it felt like, once more, her trying to do something to benefit her and not at all about the harm she had caused."

Advertisement

RELATED Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC

RELATED 'Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?' documentary coming to Starz

Read More

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on 5 of 6 counts in sex trafficking trial

Latest Headlines

N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.Y., Illinois, other states hold primaries for key races in November
June 28 (UPI) -- A risky Democratic strategy where progressive backers have supported the most extreme Republican candidates in the GOP primaries will be displayed in two states on Tuesday.
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nebraska, Oklahoma voters look to fill empty Congressional seats Tuesday
June 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina will hold primaries Tuesday night while Nebraska will hold a special election.
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA advisory panel votes to reformulate COVID-19 boosters to target Omicron
June 28 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel voted 19-2 to reformulate COVID-19 booster vaccines this fall to target Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which account for half of all COVID cases in the United States, according to the CDC.
Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court revives Louisiana's Republican-drawn voting map
June 28 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has issued an order to reinstate Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, freezing a lower court's ruling that the map violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black votes.
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
June 28 (UPI) -- Problems with new vehicles across the automotive industry hit a 36-year high, according to J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, published Tuesday.
Retailers limit purchases of emergency contraception after Roe vs. Wade ruling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retailers limit purchases of emergency contraception after Roe vs. Wade ruling
June 28 (UPI) -- CVS, Rite Aid, Amazon and other retailers are limiting purchases of emergency contraception in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in an effort to ensure consistent availability, they say.
Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan Supreme Court overturns Flint water crisis indictments
June 28 (UPI) -- Michigan's Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Tuesday against three former state officials over their involvement in the Flint drinking water crisis, court filings show.
Dow falls 491 points as markets give back gains after poor consumer data
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow falls 491 points as markets give back gains after poor consumer data
June 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 491 points Tuesday as markets gave up earlier gains after the release of poor consumer data.
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
Alaska, traditionally one of the coldest states in the country, is set to see an unusually warm start to July thanks to a heat dome parking itself over the region.
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
June 28 (UPI) -- Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, testified Tuesday that Trump demanded to go to the Capitol after his Jan. 6, 2021, speech at the Ellipse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement