An Amtrak crash and derailment in northern Missouri on Monday killed three train passengers and injured dozens of others. File Photo by Lee Snider Photo Images/Shutterstock

June 27 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and dozens injured in northern Missouri on Monday after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a dump truck and derailed. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board when it crashed into the vehicle at a crossing near the city of Mendon, located about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City. Advertisement

Eight cars and two locomotives of the Southwest Chief went off the track after striking the truck, according to Amtrak.

Two of the people who were killed were aboard the train while the third fatality was inside the truck, Cpl. Justin Dunn of the Missouri State Highway Patrol told CNN.

As many as 50 people were injured with many of the minor injuries being treated at a nearby school.

The Missouri derailment is Amtrak's second train crash in two days. An Amtrak train and passenger car collided in Northern California Sunday, killing three people in Brentwood, about 60 miles east of San Francisco.

The three people killed in that crash were inside the car. There were no injuries on the train.