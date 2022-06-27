Trending
June 27, 2022 / 4:47 PM

Louisiana judge blocks state trigger law after abortion providers sue

By Sheri Walsh
A Louisiana judge temporarily blocks a state trigger law, following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, after abortion providers filed a lawsuit. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- A Louisiana judge has temporarily blocked a state trigger law that bans abortions following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, after providers filed a lawsuit calling the ban "unconstitutionally vague."

District Judge Robin Giarusso issued the order Monday, allowing abortions in Louisiana to continue for now, and scheduled a hearing for July 8 to consider a permanent injunction.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents the providers, filed the lawsuit Monday calling Louisiana's trigger bans "vague" because they do not have a "clear and unambiguous effective date" and "lack adequate standing for enforceability."

"A public health emergency is about to engulf the nation. As expected, Louisiana and many other states wasted no time enacting bans and eliminating abortion entirely," said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

RELATED Louisiana governor signs new abortion bill

All three of Louisiana's abortion clinics in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport stopped providing abortions Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Shreveport clinic announced it would resume abortions Tuesday after Giarusso's ruling.

Last week, Louisiana's governor signed a new abortion bill that would increase penalties and give the state some of the most restrictive rules in the country.

"My position on abortion has been unwavering," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact."

RELATED 'Cruel' or a 'new beginning': Abortion decision sparks polarized reactions

Louisiana is one of 13 states with trigger laws. The state's abortion ban would make nearly all abortions illegal including for rape or incest. Louisiana does not ban abortion if there is a risk of death or permanent injury.

"People who need an abortion right now are in a state of panic. We will be fighting to restore access in Louisiana and other states for as long as we can," said Northup.

"Every day that a clinic is open and providing abortion services can make a difference in a person's life."

RELATED Texas' abortion-rights movement sets its sights on the long run

RELATED Biden: Supreme Court got abortion decision wrong

