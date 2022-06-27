Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2022 / 7:00 PM

Trump merger in question as federal grand jury subpoenas 'SPAC'

By Sheri Walsh
Trump merger in question as federal grand jury subpoenas 'SPAC'
Former President Donald Trump's company says it will cooperate with an investigation into a special acquisition company planning to merge with Trump's social media platform. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- An acquisition company planning to merge with former President Donald Trump's social media platform said Monday each of its board members have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury.

The subpoenas, issued to board members of Digital World Acquisition by a New York grand jury on June 16, were disclosed Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Advertisement

Digital World is a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that announced its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group in October.

SPACs are "blank check" companies that raise capital through an initial public offering for a merger. However, they are barred from raising money for a specific acquisition target.

RELATED Donald Trump to launch media company, online social networking platform

The subpoenas seek documents about events that took place before the public announcement related to Digital World's S-1 filings, as well as information regarding the investment firm Rocket One Capital.

Rocket One Chief Strategy Officer Bruce Garelick resigned from the the SPAC's board Wednesday. The company said Garelick's resignation "was not the result of any disagreement with Digital World's operations, policies or practices."

Trump launched TMTG and social media app TRUTH Social after leaving office to attract right-wing users and to compete against so-called liberal media and Silicon Valley.

Advertisement

The tech company's merger with Digital World has faced scrutiny since it was announced, and Monday's SEC filing could delay the merger's completion. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to cooperate with the investigation.

"TMTG is focused on reclaiming the American people's right to free expression. Every day, our team works tirelessly to sustain TRUTH Social's rapid growth, onboard new users, and add new features," Trump Media said Monday. "We encourage -- and will cooperate with -- oversight that supports the SEC's important mission of protecting retail investors."

RELATED Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent Twitter ban

Read More

Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office

Latest Headlines

Abortion rights groups file lawsuits against 'trigger' bans in several states
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Abortion rights groups file lawsuits against 'trigger' bans in several states
June 28 (UPI) -- Thirteen states have passed "trigger" bans that are to go into effect following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade late last week, but several of those efforts were met with lawsuits Monday.
46 migrants found dead inside tractor-trailer in San Antonio
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
46 migrants found dead inside tractor-trailer in San Antonio
June 27 (UPI) -- The bodies of 46 people were found Monday evening inside and around a tractor-trailer abandoned on the side of a road just outside of San Antonio, authorities and officials said.
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
June 27 (UPI) -- A $300 million superyacht U.S. authorities say is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov docked in a U.S. port on Monday.
Calif. lawmakers put constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Calif. lawmakers put constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot
June 27 (UPI) -- The California Assembly on Monday voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill putting a proposal enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution on the ballot in November. 
Trump attorney John Eastman says federal agents seized his phone
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump attorney John Eastman says federal agents seized his phone
June 27 (UPI) -- John Eastman, a former attorney for President Donald Trump who urged that Joe Biden's 2020 election be blocked, said in a court filing Monday that federal agents have seized his phone.
3 dead, dozens injured in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3 dead, dozens injured in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri
June 27 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train collided with a dump truck and derailed near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, killing 3 people and injuring about 50 others. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers on board.
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
June 27 (UPI) -- Police said Monday a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Atlanta shop employee, allegedly by a customer unhappy with the amount of mayonnaise in his sandwich.
Supreme Court sets higher burden for prosecutors in opioid over-prescriptions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court sets higher burden for prosecutors in opioid over-prescriptions
June 27 (UPI) -- A Supreme Court ruling on Monday set a higher burden of proof to prosecute doctors accused of overprescribing opioids.
Dow falls 62 points as tech losses stall market rally
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dow falls 62 points as tech losses stall market rally
June 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62 points as a broad market rally lost steam on Monday.
Louisiana judge blocks state trigger law after abortion providers sue
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Louisiana judge blocks state trigger law after abortion providers sue
June 27 (UPI) -- A Louisiana judge temporarily blocked a state trigger law that bans abortions following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, after providers filed a lawsuit calling the ban "unconstitutionally vague."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement