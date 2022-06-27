Jan. 6 committee to hold surprise hearing Tuesday, citing 'new evidence'

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will hold an unscheduled hearing on Tuesday to "present recently obtained evidence." File Photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI/Pool | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it will hold a surprise hearing Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony." The committee announced the unscheduled hearing in a Twitter message posted early Monday afternoon. The session is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Advertisement

The post did not provide any specifics on the nature of the evidence to be presented or identify who will be called to testify.

The select committee last met on Thursday in what was scheduled to be its final public hearing this month.

The committee's original plan was to hold seven hearings in June, but panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., indicated last week the last set of hearings would be pushed back into July, noting the panel has obtained new evidence that needs to be presented.

"We have looked at the body of work that we need to get done and we've taken in some additional information that's going to require additional work," Thompson said.

The committee last week heard testimony that former President Donald Trump sought to install a Justice Department environmental lawyer as acting attorney general in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Testimony from Justice Department and White House officials showed that Trump was considering replacing then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark. Clark, unlike Rosen, supported Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

The committee also shared email evidence and testimony that multiple members of Congress, including Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania sought pardons from Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.