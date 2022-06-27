Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2022 / 9:00 PM

Calif. lawmakers put constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot

By Don Jacobson
Calif. lawmakers put constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot
Abortion rights activists wave signs and banners on the Wilshire overpass overlooking the 110 Freeway at a "Stop Abortion Bans" rally in Los Angeles on May 21, 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The California Assembly on Monday voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill putting a proposal enshrining abortion rights into the state constitution on the ballot in November.

In the wake of Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, Assembly members voted 58-16 to pass SCA 10, which places a proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing state residents "a fundamental right to choose to have an abortion" before voters.

Advertisement

The proposed amendment states, "The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."

The measure was first introduced in California's heavily Democratic legislature by Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins in May, following the leaked draft of the Roe vs. Wade opinion suggesting the high court would overturn the 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

RELATED California, Minnesota move to protect women's rights after Supreme Court decision

The bill is part of an expansion of legislative efforts in Democratic-controlled statehouses seeking to preserve abortion rights even as the court decision triggered immediate or likely future abortion bans in 26 other states.

Advertisement

Currently, abortion rights in California are codified in state law, but supporters said the attacks on abortion access elsewhere demonstrated the need for a constitutional amendment.

"The criminalization of abortion will lead to countless tragic personal consequences for women," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said before the vote. "We know from history that abortion bans don't end abortion -- they only outlaw safe abortion.

RELATED Protests rage on for second day against abortion ruling

"We must preserve the fundamental reproductive rights of women here in California because they are under attack elsewhere," he added.

"For the first time in my life, the Supreme Court told me I was a second-class citizen," said Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, a Democrat from Bell Gardens, Calif., and leader of the chamber's women's caucus. "I'm proud to live in California, where doing the right thing is always in style."

The vote came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed legislation seeking to protect patients and providers from anti-abortion laws in other states.

RELATED California Gov. Newsom allots $57M to strengthen abortion access

The law shields people in the state from civil liability for providing, aiding or receiving abortion care in an attempt to counter measures in states such as Missouri, which are advancing proposals allowing citizens to sue residents who obtain or facilitate abortions in other states.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

46 migrants found dead inside tractor-trailer in San Antonio
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
46 migrants found dead inside tractor-trailer in San Antonio
June 27 (UPI) -- The bodies of 46 people were found Monday evening inside and around a tractor-trailer abandoned on the side of a road just outside of San Antonio, authorities and officials said.
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sanctioned Russian oligarch's superyacht arrives in U.S. port
June 27 (UPI) -- A $300 million superyacht U.S. authorities say is owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov docked in a U.S. port on Monday.
Trump attorney John Eastman says federal agents seized his phone
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump attorney John Eastman says federal agents seized his phone
June 27 (UPI) -- John Eastman, a former attorney for President Donald Trump who urged that Joe Biden's 2020 election be blocked, said in a court filing Monday that federal agents have seized his phone.
3 dead, dozens injured in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3 dead, dozens injured in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri
June 27 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train collided with a dump truck and derailed near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, killing 3 people and injuring about 50 others. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers on board.
Trump merger in question as federal grand jury subpoenas 'SPAC'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump merger in question as federal grand jury subpoenas 'SPAC'
June 27 (UPI) -- An acquisition company planning to merge with former President Donald Trump's social media platform said Monday each of its board members have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury.
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
June 27 (UPI) -- Police said Monday a suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Atlanta shop employee, allegedly by a customer unhappy with the amount of mayonnaise in his sandwich.
Supreme Court sets higher burden for prosecutors in opioid over-prescriptions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court sets higher burden for prosecutors in opioid over-prescriptions
June 27 (UPI) -- A Supreme Court ruling on Monday set a higher burden of proof to prosecute doctors accused of overprescribing opioids.
Dow falls 62 points as tech losses stall market rally
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dow falls 62 points as tech losses stall market rally
June 27 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62 points as a broad market rally lost steam on Monday.
Louisiana judge blocks state trigger law after abortion providers sue
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Louisiana judge blocks state trigger law after abortion providers sue
June 27 (UPI) -- A Louisiana judge temporarily blocked a state trigger law that bans abortions following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, after providers filed a lawsuit calling the ban "unconstitutionally vague."
NYC judge strikes down law allowing noncitizens to vote in city elections
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NYC judge strikes down law allowing noncitizens to vote in city elections
June 27 (UPI) -- A New York City judge on Monday struck down a landmark law extending the right to vote in local elections to noncitizen immigrants who live, work and pay taxes in the city.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
Suspect arrested in fatal restaurant shooting over mayo on sandwich
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement