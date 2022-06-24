Trending
U.S. News
June 24, 2022 / 11:42 AM

'Bad Girls Gone God' hikers rescued from mountain by Phoenix Fire Department

By Doug Cunningham

June 24 (UPI) -- The cast of Bad Girls Gone God needed human intervention for a rescue Thursday as they hiked on an Arizona mountain.

Eight women hiking near Echo Canyon trail on Camelback Mountain, reportedly for a religious reality show called Bad Girls Gone God, were rescued, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Several were taken to a hospital for heat-related issues.

Several of the hikers told NBC affiliate KPNX they were in Phoenix for work related to the reality show. One of them, Kristin Livingston, said it was supposed to be a spiritual challenge for the group.

"We definitely didn't realize just how intense it was," Livingston said.

Hiker Tatiana Robinson told KSAZ news in Phoenix "I started getting really, really dizzy, and after a while, I just said 'no, I can't do this."

Keisha Carter told KNXV news they were filming the reality show Bad Girls Gone God when they needed the rescue.

Five of the hikers were moved from the hiking trail by helicopter as temperatures hit triple digits, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

