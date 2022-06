An undated photo posted to Twitter by Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo showed a large empty space in Surfside, Fla., where there were once 22 million tons of rubble. First lady Jill Biden and others will recognize the 98 people who died in the building collapse on Friday. File Photo by Fla. State Sen. Jason Pizzo/Twitter

June 24 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden and local Florida officials will recognize 98 victims of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside during the one-year anniversary of the tragedy on Friday. The victims will be honored by family members, emergency officials and politicians at a morning public memorial. Biden will join those making comments. Advertisement

Other events include a special mass at nearby St. Joseph's Catholic Church Friday night. First responders will join the Miami Marlins on the field as they hold a moment of silence before Friday night's game.

On Thursday, a Miami judge approved a $1.2 billion settlement for unit owners and families of those who died in the collapse.

Judge Michael Hanzman said victims, families of the deceased, numerous defendants and their insurance companies were able to agree on a settlement within a year of the incident.

Hanzman thanked the dozens of attorneys involved in the complicated case. The judge said it avoids the need for a trial that could have lasted a decade.

Advertisement

"These victims and families would have had to suffer through that and endure this trauma over and over and over again," Hanzman said, according to National Public Radio.

Condo unit owners will also split the proceeds of the sale of the land where the Champlain Towers South building stood, which officials believe will bring in $96 million.