Michigan judge delays trial of suspected Oxford school shooter

June 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge on Thursday pushed back a trial for the suspect in the deadly Oxford High School shooting to 2023 after the defendant's attorneys complained about the amount of discovery that still needs to be done in connection with the case.
The Oakland County judge moved the trial of Ethan Crumbley, 16, from Sept. 6 to Jan. 17 to accommodate the defense request. The judge rejected a request to move the teenager from the Oakland County Jail to the Children's Village juvenile detention center.