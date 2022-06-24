Trending
U.S. News
June 24, 2022 / 12:52 PM

Michigan judge delays trial of suspected Oxford school shooter

By Clyde Hughes
Michigan judge delays trial of suspected Oxford school shooter
Ethan Crumbley is pictured in his booking photo as released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on December 1, 2021. His trial was delayed on Thursday until 2023. Photo by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge on Thursday pushed back a trial for the suspect in the deadly Oxford High School shooting to 2023 after the defendant's attorneys complained about the amount of discovery that still needs to be done in connection with the case.

The Oakland County judge moved the trial of Ethan Crumbley, 16, from Sept. 6 to Jan. 17 to accommodate the defense request. The judge rejected a request to move the teenager from the Oakland County Jail to the Children's Village juvenile detention center.

The judge is expected to review the request again in 30 days.

Crumbley is facing 24 felony counts, including first-degree murder and committing a terrorist act causing death. He's being charged as an adult. Four died in the campus shooting while several others survived after they were shot.

His parents Jennifer and James Crumbley face charges of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly purchasing their son the gun he used in the mass shooting and not doing enough to secure it.

Thursday's decision comes after another judge ordered the release of all evidence by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office relating to the shooting. The families of two students who died, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, along with three wounded students, made the request as part of a civil lawsuit.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, though, she plans to intervene to prevent the release of the video, and other evidence.

