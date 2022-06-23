United Airlines will cut 12% of domestic flights out of its Newark hub July 1

June 23 (UPI) -- United Airlines executive Jon Roitman wrote in a message to employees Thursday that the airline is cutting 12% of flights from its Newark, N.J., hub starting July 1. It amounts to 50 flights, all domestic, according to United Airlines.
"After the last few weeks of irregular operations in Newark, caused by many factors including airport construction, we reached out to the FAA and received a waiver allowing us to temporarily adjust our schedule there for the remainder of the summer," Roitman wrote in a memo to staff.