Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 23, 2022 / 11:25 AM

United Airlines will cut 12% of domestic flights out of its Newark hub July 1

By Doug Cunningham
United Airlines will cut 12% of domestic flights out of its Newark hub July 1
A United Airlines plane taxis at O'Hare International Airport Nov. 5, 2014, in Chicago. United Airlines said in a memo to staff Thursday that it will cut 12% of domestic flights departing its Newark hub starting July 1, 2022. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- United Airlines executive Jon Roitman wrote in a message to employees Thursday that the airline is cutting 12% of flights from its Newark, N.J., hub starting July 1. It amounts to 50 flights, all domestic, according to United Airlines.

"After the last few weeks of irregular operations in Newark, caused by many factors including airport construction, we reached out to the FAA and received a waiver allowing us to temporarily adjust our schedule there for the remainder of the summer," Roitman wrote in a memo to staff.

Advertisement

Cutting these flights "should help minimize excessive delays and improve on time performance -- not only for our customers but for everyone flying through Newark," he said.

United doesn't anticipate any schedule changes at United's other six domestic hubs.

"We will continue to partner with the FAA and Port Authority so we can reinstate these 50 daily departures and revert to a full schedule from Newark as soon as possible," Roitman wrote.

United Airlines media relations said in an email that "we are proactively reaching out to customers impacted to work with them on alternative options."

United said this won't result in any market exits, just frequency reductions.

Advertisement

Over the past weekend, hundreds of flights were cancelled nationwide due to a variety of factors, including staffing shortages.

Newark Liberty International Airport, one of three major airports in the New York City metro area, had the most cancellations early Monday.

Read More

More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend 7,000 flight cancellations disrupt Memorial Day weekend travel United Airlines: FAA gives thumbs up for return of Boeing's 777

Latest Headlines

U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday issued a rare decision involving constitutional gun rights and ruled that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public.
Police release images of man wanted as person of interest in SF subway shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police release images of man wanted as person of interest in SF subway shooting
June 23 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday released security camera images of a man wanted as a person of interest in the shooting of two people on a subway commuter train in San Francisco.
Woman, 2 dogs killed by lightning strike in Southern California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Woman, 2 dogs killed by lightning strike in Southern California
A woman and two dogs were killed by lightning while out on a walk Wednesday in Southern California, authorities said -- in the first known lightning death in the United States this year.
Watch live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives update on economy, rising inflation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives update on economy, rising inflation
June 23 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify in the House on Thursday as part of his semiannual report to Congress on the state of the ecnonomy -- which is being hampered by steep inflationary pressures.
Top U.S. energy official to hold emergency meeting with oil execs in bid to lower gas prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Top U.S. energy official to hold emergency meeting with oil execs in bid to lower gas prices
June 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's top energy officer was scheduled to meet with a number of oil executives on Thursday in an emergency session aimed at lowering gas prices in the United States, which have been around $5 per gallon.
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump efforts to use Justice Dept. to overturn election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump efforts to use Justice Dept. to overturn election
June 23 (UPI) -- The House Jan. 6 committee will hold a hearing Thursday examining former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Jury finds man accused of 2017 Times Square car attack 'not responsible'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury finds man accused of 2017 Times Square car attack 'not responsible'
June 23 (UPI) -- A jury found Richard Rojas, the man accused of driving his car onto the sidewalk of Times Square and killing one person and injuring more than 20 others, was not responsible for his actions due to mental illness.
U.S. moves to increase monkeypox testing amid growing outbreak
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. moves to increase monkeypox testing amid growing outbreak
June 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it is moving to increase testing capacity for the monkeypox virus as cases rise nationwide.
House passes bill to combat mental health, substance abuse crisis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House passes bill to combat mental health, substance abuse crisis
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelming passed legislation to support communities to combat the mental health and substance abuse crisis affecting the United States.
6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash
June 22 (UPI) -- Six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening in West Virginia, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after historic flooding
Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after historic flooding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement