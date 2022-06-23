Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 23, 2022 / 8:24 PM

Supreme Court rules officers can't be sued for Miranda rights violation

By Simon Druker
Supreme Court rules officers can't be sued for Miranda rights violation
Police officers who fail to advise suspects of their rights upon arrest, cannot later be sued by that defendant, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Police officers who fail to advise suspects of their rights upon arrest can't later be sued by that defendant, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 split decision means police officers will not be subject to a lawsuit based on violating a person's Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Advertisement

Police typically issue Miranda warnings to suspects upon arrest, advising them of their rights to remain silent.

The court ruled in 1966's Miranda vs. Arizona that suspects in custody have to be advised they have the right to remain silent and the right to a lawyer before questioning.

RELATED Supreme Court sides with Georgia prisoner seeking execution by firing squad

At issue was not whether defendants must be read their rights, but whether they can sue for damages if they aren't given a Miranda warning.

The vote fell along party lines, with liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan dissenting.

"In sum, a violation of Miranda does not necessarily constitute a violation of the Constitution, and therefore such a violation does not constitute 'the deprivation of [a] right ... secured by the Constitution," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's majority opinion.

Advertisement

"Because a violation of Miranda is not itself a violation of the Fifth Amendment, and because we see no justification for expanding Miranda to confer a right to sue under §1983, the judgment of the Court of Appeals is reversed."

Section 1983 that Alito refers to allows lawsuits for damages against a government official for violating constitutional rights.

The case itself involved California hospital worker Terence Tekoh, who was accused of sexually assaulting an immobilized female patient in 2014.

RELATED Senate advances gun reform with a filibuster-proof vote

He was questioned by a deputy who failed to read Tekoh his rights. Tekoh was later acquitted in a criminal trial, despite having confessed.

He then sued Los Angeles County sheriff deputy Carlos Vega for violating his constitutional right.

Read More

U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public

Latest Headlines

Netflix laying off more employees, eliminating 300 further jobs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Netflix laying off more employees, eliminating 300 further jobs
June 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is laying off around 300 employees, the streaming service confirmed Thursday.
CDC advisory panel recommends allowing Moderna vaccine for children 6 to 17
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC advisory panel recommends allowing Moderna vaccine for children 6 to 17
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions' independent advisory panel recommended Thursday to allow Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between 6 and 17, the public health agency confirmed.
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump sought to install unqualified lawyer as AG to help overturn election
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump sought to install unqualified lawyer as AG to help overturn election
June 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump sought to install a Justice Department environmental lawyer as acting attorney general in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election, witnesses told a House committee Thursday.
Appropriations committee approves $314B military construction, VA funding bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appropriations committee approves $314B military construction, VA funding bill
June 23 (UPI) -- The House appropriations committee voted 32-26 to approve a $314.1 billion appropriations bill funding military construction and veterans affairs for the 2023 fiscal year.
Grand Canyon sees spike in gastrointestinal illnesses, norovirus cases
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Grand Canyon sees spike in gastrointestinal illnesses, norovirus cases
June 23 (UPI) -- Grand Canyon National Park has reported more than 100 cases of gastrointestinal illness, according to the National Park Service.
Dow gains 194 points; markets on pace for winning week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow gains 194 points; markets on pace for winning week
June 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 194 points Thursday as markets rallied and found themselves on pace to end the week in the green.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Rate hikes could cause higher unemployment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Rate hikes could cause higher unemployment
June 23 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified in the House on Thursday that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to tame inflation could cause unemployment to rise.
Miami judge approves $1.02 billion settlement in Surfside condo collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Miami judge approves $1.02 billion settlement in Surfside condo collapse
June 23 (UPI) -- Miami Judge Michael Hanzman has approved a $1.02 billion settlement for victims of the Miami Surfside condo collapse last year. Settlement money will go to surviving family members, the injured and the 136 condo owners.
Biden administration erases $6 billion more in student loans for defrauded borrowers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration erases $6 billion more in student loans for defrauded borrowers
June 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Education has reached an agreement wiping away roughly $6 billion in federal student loan debt for 200,000 borrowers who had claimed in a class-action suit that they were defrauded.
U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public
June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday issued a rare decision involving constitutional gun rights and ruled that Americans have the right to carry arms outside of the home and in public.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public
U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public
Supreme Court sides with Georgia prisoner seeking execution by firing squad
Supreme Court sides with Georgia prisoner seeking execution by firing squad
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump sought to install unqualified lawyer as AG to help overturn election
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump sought to install unqualified lawyer as AG to help overturn election
Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement