U.S. News
June 23, 2022 / 6:36 AM

Jan. 6 committee hearing to focus on efforts by Trump to use Justice Dept. to overturn election

By Daniel Uria
President Donald Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr speaks to members of the press at the White House in Washington, D.C. Thursday's hearing will examine efforts by Trump to use the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election and stay in power. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack will hold its final public hearing this month on Thursday, which will focus mainly on attempts by former President Donald Trump to use the Justice Department to keep him in power.

At previous hearings, the committee shared testimony from department chief William Barr. He was Trump's attorney general from 2019 until he resigned in late 2020, just a couple weeks before the Capitol attack.

Barr told the committee that he had three discussions with Trump in the months following the election and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. He said he repeatedly told the president that he didn't find any evidence of voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Still, committee investigators say that Trump attempted to use the department to overturn Joe Biden's victory anyway.

Thursday's public hearing, the fifth and final one to be held in June, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

Barr told the committee in a sworn deposition that Trump "went off on a monologue" and falsely said there was "definitive evidence" of voter fraud through the Dominion voting machines.

"I was somewhat demoralized because I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff he has become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff," Barr said in his testimony.

No investigation or federal court has ever found evidence of significant voter fraud in the 2020 election or supported Trump's claims that Biden won by illegitimate means.

During the committee's last hearing on Tuesday, the committee heard testimony from elections officials and workers in Georgia and Arizona about Trump's efforts to pressure officials to overturn results in those key battleground states.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, testified that his office investigated "every single allegation" made by Trump -- but could find no signs of voter fraud in his state. Biden won Georgia by about 12,000 votes and Trump infamously asked officials there during a phone call to "find" him enough votes to win the state.

On Wednesday, committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the next hearings after Thursday would be held in July -- noting that the panel has obtained new evidence that needs to be presented.

"We have looked at the body of work that we need to get done and we've taken in some additional information that's going to require additional work," Thompson said.

He specified that the committee has received hours of additional video footage of Trump and his family members from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder.

Thompson also said the committee is in talks to hear testimony from Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who contacted top White House officials after the election and urged them to find a way to keep Trump in power.

Thompson had said at a hearing last week that the committee was seeking to call Ginni Thomas to testify. To date, there are no indications that Justice Clarence Thomas was involved in any efforts related to the election.

"She's answered our letter, and we look forward to continued engagement with her," Thompson said Wednesday.

House committee holds fourth public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye Moss wipes her eyes as she testifies during a public hearing on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing on June 21 explored the pressure former President Donald Trump put on state election officials and workers to overturn the 2020 election results. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

