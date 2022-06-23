Federal investigators search home of former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

Federal investigators searched the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, according to reports. It was not immediately clear what investigators sought at Clark's home but the raid was part of a sweeping investigation by the Justice Department into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, CNN and The New York Times reported. Advertisement

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington confirmed that "there was law enforcement activity in the vicinity of Clark's home" but did not comment on any person or activity.

The search came a day before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S Capitol held a hearing focusing on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to overturn his election loss.

During the hearing, Justice Department and White House officials testified that Trump was considering replacing then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Clark, who unlike Rosen, supported Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann said they were involved in meetings with Trump and Clark about their desire to have the Justice Department work to overturn the results of the election.

"I made the point that Jeff Clark is not even competent to serve as the attorney general," Donoghue said. "He's never conducted a criminal investigation in his life."

The Center for Renewing America, where Clark works, condemned the search of his home.

"The new era of criminalizing politics is worsening in the U.S. Yesterday more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark's house in a pre-dawn raid, put him in the streets in his pajamas, and took his electronic devices. All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks," said Russ Vought, the group's president and former Office of Management and Budget director under Trump.