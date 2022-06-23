Watch Live
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell talks about strength of U.S. economy, rising inflation at House hearing
U.S. News
June 23, 2022 / 9:50 AM

Watch live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives update on economy, rising inflation

By Clyde Hughes
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies in the Senate on Wednesday to deliver the Fed's semiannual report on the economy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify in the House on Thursday as part of his semiannual report to Congress on the state of the ecnonomy -- which is being hampered by steep inflationary pressures.

As head of the U.S. central bank, Powell led the move last week to increase key interest rates by .75%, which was the largest one-time hike since 1994. The move is intended to control rising inflation by reducing consumer spending.

Powell was scheduled to appear before the House financial services committee at 10 a.m. EDT.

Powell's appearance on Thursday will complete his duty of reporting to Congress on the state of the economy twice per year. He appeared in the Senate on Wednesday to deliver the Fed's outlook -- which said U.S. markets have remained "strong" in the face of difficult conditions, such as rising gas prices.

"At the Fed we understand the hardship that high inflation is causing. We are strongly committed to bring inflation back down and we're moving expeditiously to do so," Powell told the Senate banking committee Wednesday.

"We have both the tools we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses."

In the Senate, Powell also said he expects more interest rate hikes -- probably at each of the Fed's remaining four policy meetings in 2022. The Federal Reserve's next policy meeting is scheduled for July 26-27, and additional meetings will be held Sept. 20-21, Nov. 1-2 and Dec. 13-14.

Powell will expand on the economic outlook and detail his remarks on Wednesday that said a U.S. recession is "possible," but unlikely.

"The U.S. economy for now is strong. Spending is strong. Consumers are in good shape. Businesses are in good shape," he told the Senate banking committee. "Monetary policy is famously a blunt tool, and there's a risk that weaker outcomes are certainly possible. But they are not our intent."

