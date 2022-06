1/3

June 23 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday released security camera images of a man wanted as a person of interest in the shooting of two people on a subway commuter train in San Francisco. The two people were shot Wednesday as the train traveled between two underground Muni stations in one of the city's LGBTQ neighborhoods, the Castro District. Advertisement

One of the men, a 27-year-old rider, died at the scene. The other, a 70-year-old man, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter has not been caught, but San Francisco police have released images of a man they are calling a person of interest in the case.

The security camera video images show a Black man in dark clothing and he's carrying a red backpack with headphones.

"The SFPD is asking this person to come forward and speak with investigators," San Francisco Police said in a statement.

"The SFPD would like to assure community members and visitors that this incident appears to be isolated, and we do not believe is related to Pride festivities or was targeting any group or community."

San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar said the shooting happened after a verbal altercation on the subway train.

Officials said they don't believe Wednesday's shooting was connected with LGBTQ Pride events that are being held in San Francisco.