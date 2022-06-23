White House seeks to upend Title IX equity law limitations from Trump era

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday that the proposed changes "will allow us to continue that progress and ensure all our nation's students -- no matter where they live, who they are, or whom they love -- can learn, grow and thrive in school." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday proposed new federal Title IX gender equity rules that would upend many changes made under President Donald Trump's administration, and that would include protections for transgender students. The new rules would reverse what some sexual assault victims described alterations that limited their rights. The rights of transgender students are not addressed in current Title IX regulations. Advertisement

The announcement came on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and ushering in new protections and opening new doors for girls and women around the country, the administration said.

"Over the last 50 years, Title IX has paved the way for millions of girls and women to access equal opportunity in our nation's schools, and has been instrumental in combating sexual assault and sexual violence in educational settings," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

"Our proposed changes will allow us to continue that progress and ensure all our nation's students -- no matter where they live, who they are, or whom they love -- can learn, grow and thrive in school."

The Education Department said the new rules would protect students and employees from all forms of sex discrimination and provide full protection from sex-based harassment.

Advertisement

They also would protect the right of parents and guardians to support their elementary and secondary school children, and require schools to take prompt and effective action to end any sex discrimination in their education programs or activities.

In a White House statement, President Joe Biden gave support to Title IX and his administration's commitment to the legislation.

"As we look to the next 50 years, I am committed to protecting this progress and working to achieve full equality, inclusion, and dignity for women and girls, LGBTQI+ Americans, all students and all Americans," Biden said in the statement.

"My administration will continue to fight tirelessly to realize the promise of Title IX -- that every person deserves an opportunity to pursue their education free from discrimination and realize their full potential."