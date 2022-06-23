Supreme Court sides with Georgia prisoner seeking execution by firing squad

June 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Georgia death row prisoner seeking to die by firing squad, which is not one of the state's approved methods of execution.
The high court said Michael Nance, 61, is allowed to challenge Georgia's execution protocol under federal civil rights law. The state had argued that he could only bring a challenge under a habeas petition, which would have been dismissed as a successive habeas petition because he had exhausted previous attempts.