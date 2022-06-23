Trending
June 23, 2022 / 10:01 PM

Liz Cheney sending instructions for Democrats to vote for her in Wyoming primary

By Daniel Uria
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney's campaign has sent out information to Democrats in the state providing instructions on how to change their party affiliation to vote for her in the August House primary. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has begun sending Democrats in Wyoming instructions on how to change their party affiliation to vote for her in the state's primary in August, according to reports Thursday.

Wyoming Democrats have received mail from Cheney's campaign providing specific information on how to vote for her in the Aug. 16 primary, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported.

"How do I change my party affiliation to register as a Republican so I can vote for Liz?" the mailer reads.

Cheney's campaign website has also been updated with information about how Democrats can change their party affiliation.

Joseph Barbuto, chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party, said he received the mailer, and has had Democrats reach out to him on social media to share that they had also received the instructions.

"I haven't had any Republicans share online or tell me that they received it," he told The New York Times.

Wyoming law allows voters to change their party affiliation no later than 14 days before the primary as well as at their polling place on primary day or when they request an absentee ballot.

Cheney was censured by the Republican National Committee for serving as one of only two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee and has also faced criticism from within the party for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In February, Cheney dismissed the idea of courting Democrats in order to compete in the primary.

"That is not something that I have contemplated, that I have organized or that I will organize," she told The New York Times.

Cheney is set to face off against Harriet Hageman, who has received Trump's endorsement, in the August contest.

Hageman's campaign manager Carly Miller, accused Cheney of going back on her word Thursday.

"Liz Cheney told The New York Times that she wouldn't be encouraging Democrats to raid the Republican primary, but I guess the drive to hold onto power is just too strong for her to keep her word," she said. "What Cheney doesn't understand is that Democrats will drop her like a bad habit after she is no longer useful to them on the Jan. 6 committee."

