June 22, 2022 / 9:40 AM

Virginia couple missing after attempt to sail across Atlantic to Portugal

By Doug Cunningham
The Virginia couple left in their boat for Portugal on June 8 in what would have been a trip that covered far more than 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

June 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Virginia couple who set out this month to sail across the Atlantic Ocean to Portugal, but haven't been heard from in more than a week.

The agency said that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones left the Virginia coast in their boat on June 8 and were headed for Azores, Portugal -- a journey that's well over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

On June 13, the couple reported to a relative that they were almost 500 miles offshore and had encountered bad weather. Also, they said, they'd sustained damage to their boat and were turning around.

The relative said that the couple, who are both 65, have not been heard from since. They were expected to return to the Virginia coast around Monday.

The couple set off in their boat, the Kyklades, earlier this month. A relative said that they encountered bad weather and damage to the boat while a few hundred miles off the Virginia coast. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

"In situations like this, where there are so many unknowns, our coordination efforts need to cast a wide and intentional net," USCG Command Duty Officer Chief Brian Gainey said in a statement.

"We're tracking cell phone and radio pings as we work with our counterparts in Bermuda to accurately determine the most intelligent search area for our air crews."

The Coast Guard said that it's made multiple flights to the area where the couple should have been -- but no traces of them or their boat, the Kyklades, were found.

"It's a lot of detective work, but it's all in service to finding these two individuals and bringing them home to their families," Gainey added.

