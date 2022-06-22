Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2022 / 1:09 PM

San Jose police shoot homicide suspect barricaded in home

By Simon Druker
San Jose police shoot homicide suspect barricaded in home
Police shot a homicide suspect in San Jose, Calif. who was barricaded inside a home early Wednesday morning, according to investigators. Photo by San Jose Police Department

June 22 (UPI) -- Police shot a homicide suspect in San Jose, Calif., who was barricaded inside a home early Wednesday morning, investigators said.

The man locked himself inside the home, leading to a long standoff before he apparently pointed a gun at an officer, which led to the shooting, according to the department.

Advertisement

The suspect fired several shots at officers as they chased him before eventually barricading himself inside the home. He continued to fire at them from inside the home, police said.

"This incident has resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect pointed a firearm at Special Operations personnel. Repeating, the suspect is responsible for two homicides in the past 12 hours. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital," the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for Tuesday night's fatal shooting on Mount Shasta Drive in San Jose, as well as a fatal shooting in Modesto, Calif. The San Jose shooting was the city's 17th homicide of the year.

Officers located him around Modesto, chasing him until he barricaded himself in the home.

There was no update on the suspect's condition after the shooting.

RELATED Minneapolis suburb agrees to pay family of Daunte Wright $3.25M over police shooting

Officers believed the man was a suspect in a pair of homicides the previous day.

No police officers were injured during the standoff, which closed streets in the city's Edenvale neighborhood.

Read More

Site of Uvalde school shooting to be demolished Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill

Latest Headlines

NFL commish says Washington Commanders' 'toxic' workplace no longer exists
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NFL commish says Washington Commanders' 'toxic' workplace no longer exists
June 22 (UPI) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell assured lawmakers on Wednesday that the sexual misconduct scandal that's hounded the Washington Commanders has been investigated and the "toxic" workplace atmosphere has changed.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says U.S. economy is 'very strong' in 'uncertain' times
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says U.S. economy is 'very strong' in 'uncertain' times
June 22 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a senate committee on Wednesday that the central bank is committed to curbing inflation and said in his semiannual update that the U.S. economy is "very strong."
Site of Uvalde school shooting to be demolished
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Site of Uvalde school shooting to be demolished
June 22 (UPI) -- The site of May's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, will be demolished, the city's mayor said.
Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after historic flooding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after historic flooding
June 22 (UPI) -- Iconic Yellowstone National Park reopened partially on Wednesday morning after record flooding forced officials to close it to tourists.
Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
June 22 (UPI) -- With gasoline prices nationwide around $5 per gallon, President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months -- a move that would save drivers around 20 cents per gallon.
Virginia couple missing after attempt to sail across Atlantic to Portugal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Virginia couple missing after attempt to sail across Atlantic to Portugal
June 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Virginia couple who set out this month to sail across the Atlantic Ocean to Portugal, but haven't been heard from in more than a week.
Some in U.S. turning to riskier adjustable-rate mortgages amid higher interest rates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Some in U.S. turning to riskier adjustable-rate mortgages amid higher interest rates
June 22 (UPI) -- As interest rates rise to combat inflation, an industry report Wednesday said that more Americans are going for adjustable-rate mortgages -- which are riskier home loans because their rates aren't locked in.
Minneapolis suburb agrees to pay family of Daunte Wright $3.25M over police shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Minneapolis suburb agrees to pay family of Daunte Wright $3.25M over police shooting
June 22 (UPI) -- The Minnesota city of Brooklyn Center has agreed to a $3.25 million settlement with the family of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by a White police officer during a traffic stop last year.
South Dakota Senate removes attorney general over deadly 2020 crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
South Dakota Senate removes attorney general over deadly 2020 crash
June 22 (UPI) -- The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment in connection to having struck a pedestrian with his car in September 2020.
Justice Dept., Meta settle lawsuit over discriminatory housing ads system
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Justice Dept., Meta settle lawsuit over discriminatory housing ads system
June 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced a sweeping settlement with Meta that will see it change Facebook's ad targeting system after it was accused of permitting landlords to practice discriminatory advertising.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement