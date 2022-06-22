San Jose police shoot homicide suspect barricaded in home

Police shot a homicide suspect in San Jose, Calif. who was barricaded inside a home early Wednesday morning, according to investigators. Photo by San Jose Police Department

June 22 (UPI) -- Police shot a homicide suspect in San Jose, Calif., who was barricaded inside a home early Wednesday morning, investigators said. The man locked himself inside the home, leading to a long standoff before he apparently pointed a gun at an officer, which led to the shooting, according to the department.

The suspect fired several shots at officers as they chased him before eventually barricading himself inside the home. He continued to fire at them from inside the home, police said.

"This incident has resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect pointed a firearm at Special Operations personnel. Repeating, the suspect is responsible for two homicides in the past 12 hours. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital," the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter.

Patrol and Special Operations personnel are currently at the scene of a barricaded suspect in the 100 block of Bendorf Dr. Preliminary info is the suspect is responsible for yesterday's homicide. The suspect also fired a gun at Officers during a pursuit. pic.twitter.com/XkXNn8oeCM— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 22, 2022

Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for Tuesday night's fatal shooting on Mount Shasta Drive in San Jose, as well as a fatal shooting in Modesto, Calif. The San Jose shooting was the city's 17th homicide of the year.

Officers located him around Modesto, chasing him until he barricaded himself in the home.

There was no update on the suspect's condition after the shooting.

No police officers were injured during the standoff, which closed streets in the city's Edenvale neighborhood.