June 22, 2022 / 10:20 PM

One dead, one injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting

By Daniel Uria

June 22 (UPI) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco Muni train on Wednesday, authorities said.

San Francisco District 7 supervisor Myrna Melgar said the shooting took place between the Forest Hill and Castro Muni stations, and the suspect ran out of the train at the Castro station and remains at large.

The shooting occurred at about 10 a.m., police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Muni spokesperson said a gate agent at the Forest Hill station heard gunshots as the train left the station and called 911. Police then rushed to meet the train at the Castro station and found the victims but not the suspect.

The suspect was described as a man wearing dark clothes including a hooded jacket.

Police were attempting to determine if there were any potential connections between the suspect and the victims and what the motive for the shooting was.

"Sounds like there was an altercation between folks who may have known each other inside the subway between Forest Hill and Castro," Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said.

San Francisco Police office Kathryn Winters said police would look over video from the scene as part of the investigation.

"All the Muni trains and all the Muni stations do have video. We do have personnel who are working on that to retrieve that video, so it can be analyzed and determine anything on there that will help us," Winters said.

Trains were briefly suspended following the shooting but were back in service by 2 p.m.

