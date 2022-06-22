Ohio State University successfully trademarks 'THE' for athletic apparel

June 22 (UPI) -- Ohio State University has successfully trademarked "THE" in certain uses and for certain brands, according to paperwork filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The public, land-grant research university in Columbus was awarded the trademark this week for use on "clothing, namely, T-shirts, baseball caps and hats; all of the foregoing being promoted, distributed, and sold through channels customary to the field of sports and collegiate athletics," according to the trademark office.