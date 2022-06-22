Trending
N.D. senator risks finger amputation after serious hand injury

By Simon Druker
North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer suffered a serious hand injury over the weekend, to the point where he may need to have a finger amputated, he said in a statement Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer suffered a serious hand injury over the weekend, to the point where he may need to have a finger amputated, he said in a statement.

"While working in the yard over the weekend, I sustained a serious injury to my right hand, which required immediate surgery," the Republican senator wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

"I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation."

Cramer's communications director clarified that the amputation risk was limited to his baby finger.

The 61-year-old lawmaker said he suffered the injury trying to move a large rock in a rocky beach area, which then rolled onto his hand, crushing the ring finger and ripping the tip off his pinkie finger.

"Right when I looked at it I knew it was severe," Cramer told Forum News Service in an interview.

"It was pretty nasty."

With the help of his wife, he then bandaged the hand and went straight to the hospital and has been taking antibiotics, given the infection risk.

Cramer said he will miss all Senate hearings and votes this week, but hopes to return to Washington, D.C., next month.

"I plan to return to Washington, D.C., after the Independence Day state work period, and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps," he said in the statement.

