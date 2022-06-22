Trending
June 22, 2022 / 7:01 AM

House to hear from NFL boss in hearing on Washington Commanders' 'toxic' culture

By Daniel Uria
1/6
In mid-2020, more than a dozen former female employees of the team accused members of the organization, including former scouts and members of owner Dan Snyder's inner circle, of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- House lawmakers will hear testimony on Wednesday regarding accusations of misconduct and a toxic workplace, which includes claims of sexual harassment, at the offices of the NFL's Washington Commanders.

The House oversight and reform committee will open the hearing, titled "Tackling Toxic Workplaces: Examining the NFL's Handling of Workplace Misconduct at the Washington Commanders," at 11 a.m. EDT.

The hearing is a followup to a roundtable the committee held in February, which included testimony from former employees of the team -- which was known as the Washington Redskins from the time it began playing in D.C. in 1937 to 2020, when it was decided that the name was racially insensitive. The club was known as the Washington Football Team for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and was branded the Washington Commanders in February.

"For nearly two decades, under the leadership of team owner Daniel Snyder, Commanders employees were subjected to a toxic workplace and silenced by non-disclosure agreements," the committee said in a statement.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was set to testify at Wednesday's hearing, but Snyder declined to appear. His attorney Karen Patton Seymour cited a "business conflict."

"Moreover, your letter's suggestion that Mr. Snyder may testify remotely does not address my concern that a virtual appearance would not sufficiently protect Mr. Snyder's interest in having his counsel physically present with him," Seymour added in a statement.

In July 2020, 15 former female employees of the team accused members of the organization, including former scouts and members of Snyder's inner circle, of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

Ana Nunez, a former business coordinator for the NFL's Washington franchise, testifies before the House oversight committee on February 3 during a roundtable titled, "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture." File Photo by Jim Watson/UPI

The accusations span across most of Snyder's tenure as owner, from 2006 to 2019, and fell into two categories -- unwelcome overtures or sexual comments, and encouragement to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals.

The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million after an investigation into the claims.

Last October, the NFL Players Association asked the league to release all emails related to its investigation, including those tied to former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden -- who later who resigned amid reports of racist, homophobic and misogynistic remarks he'd used in email communications between 2010 and 2018.

However, the league announced that it would not publicly release the report on its investigation to protect the anonymity of those who came forward with information.

