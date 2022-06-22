House to hear from NFL boss in hearing on Washington Commanders' 'toxic' culture

In mid-2020, more than a dozen former female employees of the team accused members of the organization, including former scouts and members of owner Dan Snyder's inner circle, of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The hearing is a followup to a roundtable the committee held in February, which included testimony from former employees of the team -- which was known as the Washington Redskins from the time it began playing in D.C. in 1937 to 2020, when it was decided that the name was racially insensitive. The club was known as the Washington Football Team for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and was branded the Washington Commanders in February.
"Moreover, your letter's suggestion that Mr. Snyder may testify remotely does not address my concern that a virtual appearance would not sufficiently protect Mr. Snyder's interest in having his counsel physically present with him," Seymour added in a statement.
Ana Nunez, a former business coordinator for the NFL's Washington franchise, testifies before the House oversight committee on February 3 during a roundtable titled, "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture." File Photo by Jim Watson/UPI
The accusations span across most of Snyder's tenure as owner, from 2006 to 2019, and fell into two categories -- unwelcome overtures or sexual comments, and encouragement to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals.
The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million after an investigation into the claims.