Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2022 / 10:54 AM

Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after historic flooding

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after historic flooding
Image of a road map of Yellowstone National Park indicating points of interest, road closures, and flood damage impacts. Photo courtesy of National Parks Service/UPI

June 22 (UPI) -- Iconic Yellowstone National Park reopened partially on Wednesday morning after record flooding forced officials to close it to tourists.

Infrastructure throughout the park was damaged because of the flooding. On June 12, heavy rain and snowmelt caused "extremely hazardous" conditions throughout the 3,472-square-mile park, which spreads across parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

Advertisement

"Yellowstone National Park will begin allowing visitors to access the south loop of the park," a statement from the park said.

"As part of reopening planning, park staff has engaged over 1,000 business owners, park partners, commercial operators and residents in surrounding gateway communities to determine how to manage summer visitation while the north loop remains closed due to flood damage."

RELATED Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.

Yellowstone's Superintendent Cam Sholly said a managed entry system was established at the south loop. To ensure the park doesn't become overwhelmed with visitors, entrance will be allowed based on the last numerical digit on license plates, with those with odd-numbered digits entering on odd-numbered days of the month and those with even-numbered digits entering on even-numbered days of the month.

"My thanks to our gateway partners and others for helping us work out an acceptable temporary solution for the south loop while we continue our efforts to reopen the north loop," Sholly said. "As we go through the reopening process, we will monitor the system's effectiveness and work together to make adjustments that may be necessary.

Advertisement

"We will also reopen new sections of the park as repairs continue to be made. It is critical for visitors to stay informed about this interim system as we evaluate its effectiveness."

RELATED Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage

In 2021, the months of May, June, July, August and September were the busiest for Yellowstone on record as U.S. residents emerged from coronavirus restrictions. Last July saw record attendance with more than 1 million visiting the park, the first time tourist stops topped that mark for one month in history.

RELATED Yellowstone hit with rare 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Latest Headlines

Site of Uvalde school shooting to be demolished
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Site of Uvalde school shooting to be demolished
June 22 (UPI) -- The site of May's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, will be demolished, the city's mayor said.
Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
June 22 (UPI) -- With gasoline prices nationwide around $5 per gallon, President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months -- a move that would save drivers around 20 cents per gallon.
House to hear from NFL boss in hearing on Washington Commanders' 'toxic' culture
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House to hear from NFL boss in hearing on Washington Commanders' 'toxic' culture
June 22 (UPI) -- House lawmakers will hear testimony on Wednesday regarding accusations of misconduct and a toxic workplace, which includes claims of sexual harassment, at the offices of the NFL's Washington Commanders.
Virginia couple missing after attempt to sail across Atlantic to Portugal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virginia couple missing after attempt to sail across Atlantic to Portugal
June 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Virginia couple who set out this month to sail across the Atlantic Ocean to Portugal, but haven't been heard from in more than a week.
Some in U.S. turning to riskier adjustable-rate mortgages amid higher interest rates
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Some in U.S. turning to riskier adjustable-rate mortgages amid higher interest rates
June 22 (UPI) -- As interest rates rise to combat inflation, an industry report Wednesday said that more Americans are going for adjustable-rate mortgages -- which are riskier home loans because their rates aren't locked in.
Minneapolis suburb agrees to pay family of Daunte Wright $3.25M over police shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Minneapolis suburb agrees to pay family of Daunte Wright $3.25M over police shooting
June 22 (UPI) -- The Minnesota city of Brooklyn Center has agreed to a $3.25 million settlement with the family of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by a White police officer during a traffic stop last year.
South Dakota Senate removes attorney general over deadly 2020 crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
South Dakota Senate removes attorney general over deadly 2020 crash
June 22 (UPI) -- The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment in connection to having struck a pedestrian with his car in September 2020.
Justice Dept., Meta settle lawsuit over discriminatory housing ads system
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Dept., Meta settle lawsuit over discriminatory housing ads system
June 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced a sweeping settlement with Meta that will see it change Facebook's ad targeting system after it was accused of permitting landlords to practice discriminatory advertising.
Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill
June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday moved forward bipartisan gun legislation that negotiators had agreed upon only hours earlier following weeks of mediation.
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
June 21 (UPI) -- Voters took to the polls Tuesday evening to decide a trio of primary races in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement