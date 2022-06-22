South Dakota Senate removes attorney general over fatal 2020 crash

The South Dakota House on Tuesday voted 36-31 to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in 2020. Photo by Jravnsbo1/ Wikimedia Commons

June 22 (UPI) -- The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment in connection to having fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in September 2020. The lawmakers on Tuesday evening voted 24-9 on one article for killing Joseph Boever and 31-2 on another concerning the abuse of his office, removing him from office and making him the first person to be impeached in the state. Advertisement

The Senate trial was held after the state's House in April voted 36-31 in favor of impeachment.

"After nearly two years the dark cloud over the attorney general's office has been lifted," Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, tweeted Tuesday night. "It is now time to move on and begin to restore confidence in the office."

Ravnsborg, 46, killed Boever, 55, on Sept. 12, 2020, when he drove his vehicle onto the shoulder of Highway 14, hitting the pedestrian, who was walking alongside the road with a flashlight in his hand.

The attorney general had called 911 and said he believed he had hit a deer. The next day, Ravnsborg returned to the scene to discover Boever's body.

Advertisement

During the investigation, police determined that the Republican attorney general was distracted at the time of the accident.

RELATED Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti

Ravnsborg had originally said he wasn't distracted but later admitting to being on his phone when the accident occurred. He then pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges and paid a fine last summer in exchange for no jail time.

During the trial Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Ravnsborg was driving as part of his duties as he identified himself as attorney general to dispatch and that he had carried out improper interactions with South Dakota law enforcement by having asked what information investigators had on him.

While Ravnsborg did not testify, his defense attempted to convince lawmakers that his actions did not warrant his removal from office, arguing that the inaccuracies in his description of events to law enforcement were human error.

RELATED Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975

"Being mistaken is human," attorney Mike Butler said, "and although Attorney General Ravnsborg was elected attorney general, he did not leave the human race and become perfect. And he is still not perfect. But what he did here, each and every step along the way, was to provide legal cooperation."

Members of Boever's family were present for the trial with his cousin Nick Nemec stating it was an important move for the Senate to convict Ravnsborg.

Advertisement

"Had he remained in office, the people of South Dakota would have lost faith in their government," he said.