Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2022 / 3:33 AM

South Dakota Senate removes attorney general over fatal 2020 crash

By Darryl Coote
South Dakota Senate removes attorney general over fatal 2020 crash
The South Dakota House on Tuesday voted 36-31 to impeach state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg after he fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in 2020. Photo by Jravnsbo1/Wikimedia Commons

June 22 (UPI) -- The South Dakota Senate convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment in connection to having fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in September 2020.

The lawmakers on Tuesday evening voted 24-9 on one article for killing Joseph Boever and 31-2 on another concerning the abuse of his office, removing him from office and making him the first person to be impeached in the state.

Advertisement

The Senate trial was held after the state's House in April voted 36-31 in favor of impeachment.

"After nearly two years the dark cloud over the attorney general's office has been lifted," Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, tweeted Tuesday night. "It is now time to move on and begin to restore confidence in the office."

RELATED Justice Dept., Meta settle lawsuit over discriminatory housing ads system

Ravnsborg, 46, killed Boever, 55, on Sept. 12, 2020, when he drove his vehicle onto the shoulder of Highway 14, hitting the pedestrian, who was walking alongside the road with a flashlight in his hand.

The attorney general had called 911 and said he believed he had hit a deer. The next day, Ravnsborg returned to the scene to discover Boever's body.

Advertisement

During the investigation, police determined that the Republican attorney general was distracted at the time of the accident.

RELATED Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti

Ravnsborg had originally said he wasn't distracted but later admitting to being on his phone when the accident occurred. He then pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges and paid a fine last summer in exchange for no jail time.

During the trial Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Ravnsborg was driving as part of his duties as he identified himself as attorney general to dispatch and that he had carried out improper interactions with South Dakota law enforcement by having asked what information investigators had on him.

While Ravnsborg did not testify, his defense attempted to convince lawmakers that his actions did not warrant his removal from office, arguing that the inaccuracies in his description of events to law enforcement were human error.

RELATED Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975

"Being mistaken is human," attorney Mike Butler said, "and although Attorney General Ravnsborg was elected attorney general, he did not leave the human race and become perfect. And he is still not perfect. But what he did here, each and every step along the way, was to provide legal cooperation."

Members of Boever's family were present for the trial with his cousin Nick Nemec stating it was an important move for the Senate to convict Ravnsborg.

Advertisement

"Had he remained in office, the people of South Dakota would have lost faith in their government," he said.

Latest Headlines

Justice Dept., Meta settle lawsuit over discriminatory housing ads system
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Dept., Meta settle lawsuit over discriminatory housing ads system
June 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has announced a sweeping settlement with Meta that will see it change Facebook's ad targeting system after it was accused of permitting landlords to practice discriminatory advertising.
Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate advances bipartisan gun violence bill
June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday moved forward bipartisan gun legislation that negotiators had agreed upon only hours earlier following weeks of mediation.
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alabama, Virginia, Georgia head to polls for primary races Tuesday
June 21 (UPI) -- Voters took to the polls Tuesday evening to decide a trio of primary races in Alabama, Virginia and Georgia.
Three suffer minor injuries from Miami plane fire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Three suffer minor injuries from Miami plane fire
June 21 (UPI) -- Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after a passenger plane they were aboard caught fire on landing at Miami International Airport, officials said.
Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti
June 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced it will drop the remaining 31 fraud charges against California attorney Michael Avenatti after he is sentenced on five other charges.
Forest Service says errors in controlled burn sparked New Mexico's largest fire
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Forest Service says errors in controlled burn sparked New Mexico's largest fire
June 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service said it made mistakes during a prescribed burn that led to the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, according to a report released Tuesday.
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting teen at Playboy Mansion in 1975
June 21 (UPI) -- Bill Cosby was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975.
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas judge won't let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez
June 21 (UPI) -- A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez.
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nazi hunter to lead Justice Department's Ukraine war crimes team
June 21 (UPI) -- The United States will form a War Crimes Accountability Team, led by the Justice Department's top Nazi hunter, Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Tuesday while visiting Ukraine.
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow rises 641 points as markets rally from losing week
June 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 641 points Monday as markets rallied from their 10th losing week in 11 sessions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Kellogg's to split into 3 companies for cereals, snacks, plant-based products
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement