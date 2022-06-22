Justice Dept., Meta settle lawsuit over discriminatory housing ads system

Meta on Tuesday agreed to implement changes to its housing advertisement system to resolve a federal lawsuit accusing it of employing discriminatory algorithms. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Meta has agreed to implement changes to its housing advertisement system in order to resolve a Justice Department lawsuit accusing it of permitting landlords to practice discriminatory advertising on its Facebook platform. The lawsuit was announced Tuesday in a Justice Department statement that called the settlement agreement "groundbreaking" and the case the first to challenge algorithmic bias under the Fair Housing Act. Advertisement

"This settlement is historic, marking the first time that Meta has agreed to terminate one of its algorithmic targeting tools and modify its delivery algorithms for housing ads in response to a civil rights lawsuit," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said.

The agreement, which still needs to be approved by the court, stems from a 2019 lawsuit brought against Meta, then-called Facebook, that found its advertising system allowed landlords to target and deliver housing advertisements to some users of the social media platform while excluding others.

According to the complaint announced Tuesday, Meta violated the Fair Housing Act by encouraging advertisers to target housing ads based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin and family statues.

Federal prosecutors said Meta employed an ad targeting tool that used algorithms to find Facebook users who share similarities with the groups selected by an advertiser as well as employed an ad delivery system that uses algorithms that rely on federally protected characteristics to aid in determining which subset of an advertiser's target audience will receive a housing ad.

"When a company develops and deploys technology that deprives users of housing opportunities based in whole or in part on protected characteristics, it has violated the Fair Housing Act, just as when companies engage in discriminatory advertising using more traditional advertising methods," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York.

Under the agreement, Meta has agreed to stop using its discriminatory algorithm by the end of the year. It also has until December to develop a new housing ads system to address disparities for race, ethnicity and sex that will be reviewed by the United States.

If the United States finds its new system does not adequately address the discrimination disparities, the settlement will be dissolved and the Justice Department will prosecute, it said.

Meta must also pay a civil penalty of $115, 054, the maximum penalty permitted under the Fair Housing Act.

The social media behemoth said in a blog post Tuesday that while the lawsuit deals with housing ads, it plans to expand the new system to employment and credit advertising.

"Discrimination in housing, employment and credit is a deep-rooted problem with a long history in the U.S., and we are committed to broadening opportunities for marginalized communities in these spaces and others," it said.