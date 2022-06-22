Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2022 / 6:47 PM

Jan. 6 committee counsel departs ahead of bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri

By Daniel Uria
Jan. 6 committee counsel departs ahead of bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri
John Wood, a senior investigator for the Jan. 6 House select committee, plans to depart in order to pursue a seat on the U.S. Senate in Missouri as an independent. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- A senior investigator for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol plans to leave the committee, according to reports Wednesday.

John Wood, a former federal prosecutor who worked closely with committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., began informing committee members of his plans to depart from the committee and explore a run for a seat on the U.S. Senate in Missouri, The Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

Wood confirmed his plans to depart at the end of the week to CNN, but did not provide further comment.

He ran the committee's "gold team," which examined former President Donald Trump's potential involvement in the insurrection and appeared along with House committee members on the panel that questioned witnesses during a hearing focusing on efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

RELATED Judge delays Proud Boys trial amid House committee probe

The committee is scheduled to hold its fifth public hearing on Thursday and had said earlier this month that it plans to hold meetings through September.

Wood is being encouraged to run for Senate in Missouri as an independent after former Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens released an ad for his own Senate campaign in which he said he was going "RINO hunting," a phrase meaning "Republicans in Name Only, consultant Steve Crim said.

Advertisement

A campaign committee launched a website and started fundraising on Monday, prompting a 10-day window to formally file with the Federal Election Commission, Crim said.

RELATED Jan. 6 hearing: State elections officials, workers debunk 'stolen' election lies

Wood's campaign must file 10,000 signatures by Aug. 1 to get on the ballot as an independent candidate.

Former Sen. John Danforth, R-Mo., who is raising money for a super PAC to back an independent candidate, said his group polled Missouri voters in February and found dissatisfaction with both parties.

"If John Wood enters the race, he will be head and shoulders better qualified to be a U.S. senator than anybody else," Danforth told The Washington Post.

RELATED Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election

Latest Headlines

Judge to decide in coming weeks whether to toss lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge to decide in coming weeks whether to toss lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents
June 22 (UPI) -- A Florida judge said Wednesday he will decide in the next few weeks whether or not to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabby Petito against the parents of her killer, the late Brian Laundrie.
Dow falls 47 points; markets dip after brief rally
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 47 points; markets dip after brief rally
June 22 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47 points Wednesday as markets fell slightly after starting the week of trading with gains.
N.D. senator risks finger amputation after serious hand injury
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.D. senator risks finger amputation after serious hand injury
June 22 (UPI) -- North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer suffered a serious hand injury over the weekend, to the point where he may need to have a finger amputated, he said in a statement.
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
June 22 (UPI) -- House GOP leadership is actively opposing the bipartisan gun legislation moving in the Senate, pushing their members in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to vote against the gun law reforms.
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum indicted for fraud
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum indicted for fraud
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted Wednesday on federal charges he illegally accepted gifts while mayor of Tallahassee, according to court documents.
Judge delays Proud Boys trial amid House committee probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge delays Proud Boys trial amid House committee probe
June 22 (UPI) -- The Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial stemming from the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection, scheduled for August, was delayed Wednesday by a federal judge. The DOJ joined defendants in requesting the delay.
Biden urges Congress to pass gas-tax holiday, refiners to expand capacity
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden urges Congress to pass gas-tax holiday, refiners to expand capacity
June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress and states to suspend the gas tax for three months. His administration will meet with oil refiners Thursday to try to get more gas to the pumps at lower prices.
IRS to complete individual tax returns filed in 2021 by end of week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
IRS to complete individual tax returns filed in 2021 by end of week
June 22 (UPI) -- All individual tax returns filed in 2021 should be processed and completed by the end of this week, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
Ohio State University successfully trademarks 'THE' for athletic apparel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ohio State University successfully trademarks 'THE' for athletic apparel
June 22 (UPI) -- Ohio State University has successfully trademarked "THE" in certain uses and for certain brands, according to paperwork filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Walmart expands coverage of doulas, reduces insulin cost
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Walmart expands coverage of doulas, reduces insulin cost
June 22 (UPI) -- Walmart announced Wednesday plans to expand its coverage of doulas during pregnancy to employees in four states and lower insulin costs for customers living in rural areas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Biden urges Congress to pass gas-tax holiday, refiners to expand capacity
Biden urges Congress to pass gas-tax holiday, refiners to expand capacity
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
Russia making small gains near Severodonetsk as Ukraine shells Snake Island
Russia making small gains near Severodonetsk as Ukraine shells Snake Island
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement